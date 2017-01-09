Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

The Melbourne Renegades make the trip north tonight to take on the Sydney Sixers in a crucial mid-table clash, with the fight for finals spots the tightest they’ve ever been. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the action.

Just one game separates the entire competition bar one team, the Brisbane Heat, who hold onto their spot at the top of the ladder.

Other than that, the Perth Scorchers sit in second place on six points and the Sydney Thunder sit in last place on four points.

In among all that, the Sixers are equal with Perth in third place but carry the second-worst net run rate in the league, so they won’t be able to rely on sitting equal with other sides to get them through.

The Renegades are down in fifth, but a win would see them leapfrog cross-town rivals the Melbourne Stars and the Sixers themselves into third place.

The red Melbourne side went down to the Stars just two days ago in fairly convincing fashion, falling 46 runs short of the Stars’ 200-run total.

Aaron Finch will be looking to bounce back and hit back at critics after being dropped from Australia’s ODI squad recently. He’s the Renegades’ leading run-scorer this season but still sits a fair way down the list across the whole competition.

On the other hand, the Sixers are coming off the biggest upset of BBL06 thus far, handing the Brisbane Heat their only loss of the campaign in a thrilling three-wicket win away from home.

The Sixers have plenty of strike power in their ranks, including leading wicket taker Sean Abbott, who has snared 12 scalps, three more than the next best, at an average of just 12.41.

Opener Daniel Hughes has led the way in the batting ranks as well, picking up two half-centuries so far having led his side to the aforementioned victory over the Heat with a measured 85 from 55 balls.

Prediction

The Renegades have looked a bit shaky on more than one occasion this season, and while they’re still very much alive in the finals race, they just haven’t clicked in BBL06 and haven’t looked convincing as title contenders.

The Sixers have big wins over the Heat and two-time champions Perth in their last three games and look in great form with bat and ball.

Melbourne have a lot to play for and a lot to prove, but the Sixers should be able to continue their rise up the ladder tonight with a good win.

Sixers to win by 24 runs or six wickets.