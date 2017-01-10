Dante Exum dropped by Utah Jazz

Australian Dante Exum has been dropped by his NBA team Utah to their D-League affiliate the Salt Lake City Stars.

The guard, who was taken by the Jazz at pick No.5 in the 2014 draft, has averaged 6.3 points from 29 games in his comeback season from a year out with a knee injury.

Despite being fit, the 21-year-old has been left on the bench by coach Quin Snyder for the Jazz’s last two matches.

Exum has been considered by many to be one of the game’s finest prospects and the future of an up and coming Jazz team. But he has found it difficult to break into a Jazz side which is having one of its better seasons in years.

Exum, originally from Melbourne, was seen as one of the core of young players that could underpin Australia’s future at an international level alongside Ben Simmons, Thon Maker and Patty Mills.

The Jazz have given no indication as to whether they intend to trade Exum, or if they will look to get him back into the starting side as the run up to the playoffs continues.