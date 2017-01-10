David Warner hits out at “very, very poor scheduling”

Could this be end of Niiiice Garry?

Australia’s scheduling threatens to leave its top cricketers without the opportunity to become the world’s best in all three formats, says David Warner.

The opener has lamented an overlapping timetable which will force him and some teammates to miss next month’s three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

The Test team begin the first of four matches in India a day after Australia’s short-form stars play in their final match against Sri Lanka on February 22.

“It is very, very poor scheduling,” Warner told News Corp Australia.

“To have your Test team going away to play a Test match and one-dayers overseas, it doesn’t make any sense to us. I don’t like it.”

Cricket Australia want players to embrace the idea of two national sides playing different formats.

But Warner is concerned about the effect on Australia’s bid to win the 2018 World T20 at home after faltering in the quarter-finals in last year’s edition in India.

“Those of us who are part of the T20 team have a bigger goal and bigger picture, and that is to win a World Cup,” Warner said.

“If we are not playing any T20 cricket in Australia where the next World Cup is meant to be, it becomes quite a tough thing for selectors to work around.

“You want to be putting your best team on the park all the time.

“We have one-day stuff where you can put your foot down and prove some things, but for me it’s about playing my best in any of the three formats that you play.”