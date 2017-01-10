Former Test cricketer Stuart MacGill served with AVO

Could this be end of Niiiice Garry?

Former Australian Test cricketer Stuart MacGill has been served with a provisional AVO for the protection of his partner, Julie Singleton.

The order, which was lodged with a Sydney court on Boxing Day, prohibits MacGill from approaching or contacting Singleton unless through a lawyer.

The matter is expected to come before Waverley Local Court for the first time on Thursday, when an application for a continuing order will be heard.

Singleton is a family law solicitor and former wife of Australian businessman John Singleton.

