Green brushes off concerns over Mundine fight

Danny Green has dismissed talk of a weight mismatch in his long-awaited boxing rematch with old foe Anthony Mundine.

The pair will do battle at Adelaide Oval on Feb 4, more than 10 years after their first fight in Sydney in 2006, won by Mundine in a unanimous points decision.

Three-time world champion Jeff Fenech is among a chorus of voices calling for the fight to be abandoned, citing size disparity and fearing for the long-term health of 41-year-old Mundine.

They will fight at an agreed weight of 83kg, up from the 76.2kg which was the weight limit for their last duel.

It’s a big step up from the 69.8kg that Mundine has been fighting at, badly losing his last outing by TKO to American Charles Hatley in November 2015.

But Green, 43, doesn’t believe there will such a weight disaparity between the two.

“That’s a fabrication and a misconception that there will be a 10 kilogram difference,” he said.

“There will probably be maybe a three or four kilogram difference at most.”

Green said he wouldn’t put on weight after the weigh-in and expected to go into the ring at 84.5 or 85kg, while he expected Mundine to be around 81kg.

“Choc has been sitting around 80kg for a long time and he played first grade football heavier than I’ve ever been in my life because I’ve never been 90kg – he’s naturally a heavy guy and came down in weight,” Green said.

“I’m sure Choc’s going to come in at his absolute best because he’s a fierce competitor.”

Green, who won his last four fights, has been sparring with two Americans in up-and-comer Mike Jimenez and Cedric Agnew, who helped him prepare for his 2009 win over Roy Jones Jr.

He had a small cut on his nose thanks to Jimenez – a sign of his serious preparation.

“I owe Mike one, although I think I’ve paid him back,” Green said.

“They have contrasting styles – one super fast and super sharp and one is fast, sharp but very strong and keeps me working hard.”