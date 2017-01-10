Nine Aussie sporting events to add to your bucket list

It’s summer time again and many of us are thinking what to do in the future to tick of that bucket list, well today I nine things for you to do.

From January to December and in each and every month there are always events to experience. This list will be based on January to December must dos.

9. Australian Open – January

Start the year of with seeing some of the world’s best tennis talent in one of the most iconic stadiums in the world, Rod Laver Arena. January means tennis in this country, with the Brisbane and Hobart International in early January leading up to the biggest tennis tournament of the year for the country.

With stars like Serena Willams, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray what is not to like about seeing the best play in the country’s best sporting town, Melbourne. At must-see for not just tennis fans for all sports fans alike.

8. Aussie Boxing – All year round

With Mundine and Green 2 coming up in Adelaide on Febuary 3 it will be worth a look, but you can always get to any fight before you kick that bucket. Boxing is a great all-year-round sport that can be watched at any time.

With Renald Quinlan defending his newly-won IBO super-middleweight title next year and Jeff Horn looking for a world title shot against Manny Pacquiao, boxing is always that event that can be a simple fill-in between footy and cricket matches.



7. AFL/NRL Anzac Day match – April

With the footy season in full swing by April, a trip to Melbourne to watch Collingwood v Essendon or Sydney to watch the Roosters take on the Dragons is a must.

Although I’m a league man I would recommend that the AFL game gets the nod, with 100,000 plus in attendance and the Army putting on their display of drills and last post. Not only that, the game itself is spectacular to watch with two of the game’s biggest clubs going head to head.

With this you get a second trip to Melbourne, where if you have time after the AFL game you can go the AAMI Park to watch the Storm v the Warriors in their Anzac Day match, another must see.

6. State of Origin Series – Jun-July

The Origin series is the greatest rugby league event in the world, no doubt. It has been going for over 30 years and just gets better every year. With alternate games between Brisbane and Sydney, it’s a great excuse to go the Sunshine state capital and the home of rugby league.

The build up and atmosphere of the games gets bigger every year, with some of the best games in the history of the sport. With Queensland dominance of the last decade best to be safe and get your Maroons gear before going to the series.

5. AFL grand final – September

You’re going to spend a little time in Melbourne to see all these events. Traditionally held on the last Saturday of September, the grand final is one of the biggest games of the year only to be rivialed by the Anzac Day match.

Depending on what team you like or even if you don’t have a team, the AFL grand final brings entertainment with the atmosphere. The legends and retirees lap and of course the pre-match entertainment.

Then the most anticpated bounce of the year to start to most wanted game of the year to determine the champs with nearly 100 thousand screaming fans it would be an experince not to miss. Even if you don’t have a team you can get into it with a group that does a half/half supporter pack to show support for either side.

4. NRL grand final – October

After Saturday’s Grand final get on a plane to Sydney first thing the next day (of late that night) to do the double up of grand finals. Two major cities putting on two of the biggest sporting events of the year in the same weekend is awesome. A very busy weekend but worth it.

70,000 crammed into the ANZ Stadium to watch the biggest game of the year and see who will make history, as with the last three year being drought breaking and maiden titles, this trend may continue and you may get the chance to see a team raise the Cup for the first time. Sydney puts on quite a show for the grand final and it is definitely worth a look.

3. Melbourne Cup – November

Back to Melbourne again for the race that stops a nation. One of the biggest horse races, not just in this country but the world, going for over 150 years. The race attracts a field of international horses and jockey with the field becoming more diverse every year.

Legends are made and born at the famous Flemnigton race track, Phar Lap, Subzero and Makybe Diva just to name a few. With the chance to rub shoulders with celebribiies of all walks of life national and worldwide, why wouldn’t you go the race track to have a punt?

2. Boxing Day Test match – Decemeber

Cricket is one of the biggest sports in the country and with the addition of day/night Test no longer will fans have to sit out in the hot sun all day to watch the cricket. The MCG is a dporting mecca and is worth another trip to see the cricket.

With some much rich history in the match is has to be one of the most dos before knocking on the gates of St Peter. If you get lucky enough you may even catch yourself a six and get on national TV.

1. Sydney to Hobart – December

To complete the year get on a plane from Melbourne to Hobart and watch the super maxis come in the the Derwent river. Although you will have to be up at some ungodly hour due to the fact that they get quicker each and every year it is a good excuse to visit Australia’s oldest capital city and well worth the trip to go down under down under.

Bring your warm clothing though, because even in summer it only gets to about 25 degrees so people North of Sydney would struggle with the temperature. Then spend the rest of the day watching the fleet come in, best get yourself a good watching point on Mount Wellington or Keens Hill. Or if you like things in front go down to the docks and celebrate the fleet coming in.

Well there you have it. It’s a busy year in sport and these are just some of the bucket list items Aussie sports have to offer.