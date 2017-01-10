NRL 2017 preview: Your club’s next big thing

Footy backflip is the most creative way to avoid a tackle

2016 gave us Nathan Cleary, Suliasi Vunivalu, Ashley Taylor, Bevan French and Latrell Mitchell – but with 2017 looming it’s time to take a peek at the next batch of talent set to make their mark on the NRL.

Brisbane Broncos – Keegan Hipgrave

Keegan Hipgrave will still be eligible for the National Youth Competition (NYC) in 2017 – however, he will have his sights set on running out for the Broncos NRL side.

First, appearing for the Broncos NYC side in 2015, Hipgrave played in 25 games and scored seven tries as prop, eventually being named in the Queensland U18s team.

He represented the Broncos at last year’s Auckland Nines and spent most of 2016 playing for Wynnum Manly in the Intrust Super Cup.

Hipgrave will be hoping to secure a spot inside Wayne Bennett’s 17 after the retirement of Corey Parker and the loss of Jarrod Wallace, which have opened up positions in the team’s forward pack.

Canberra Raiders – Nick Cotric

Many rugby league fans would have already heard of the latest talent coming out of the nation’s capital. Valley Dragons junior Nick Cotric has made his mark after the outside back burst onto the scene in the Holden Cup.

2016 was a year to remember for Cotric. He represented the NSW U18s and the Australian Schoolboys while also being announced in the NYC team of the year after securing the Mal Meninga Medal for Raiders junior rep player of the year.

The young gun turned only 18 in November and recently re-signed with the green machine until the end of 2018. Scoring seven tries across 21 games in 2016, Cotric graduates to the Raiders’ NRL squad alongside forward Daniel Dole and young half Lachlan Croker.

Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs – D’Rhys Miller

The Bulldogs have made a huge addition to their forward depth with Bankstown Bulls junior D’Rhys Miller joining the NRL ranks after an outstanding year in the NYC for the young pups.

Miller was named Hazem El Masri Bulldogs 2016 NYC player of the year after making 21 appearances and scoring ten tries. The block-busting forward averaged 9.85 metres each hit-up and pumped out big minutes, with an average of 77.9 minutes across season 2016.

Miller is expected to contend for a spot on the Bulldogs interchange, with the backrower vying against the likes of Renouf To’omaga, Danny Fualalo and Adam Elliot for a spot in Des Hasler’s 17.

Cronulla Sharks – Jayden Brailey

The retirement of veteran hooker Michael Ennis last season vacated the No. 9 jersey and NYC graduate Jayden Brailey will be looking to make the jumper his own in 2017.

The Aquinas Colts junior has previously represented the Australian Schoolboys in 2014 and was named in the NYC team of the year for 2016, graduating to the Sharks’ NRL squad in 2017.

The 20-year-old was key to the Sharks team last season, helping propel them into the semifinals. Since joining the Holden Cup side in 2014, Brailey has played on 58 occasions, also featuring in all 26 of Cronulla’s games in 2016.

He is well-decorated, winning the Gavin Miller Award and Holden Cup player of the year in what was an outstanding season by the young dummy half.

Who are you most looking forward to seeing in 2017? Who’s your early tip for the rookie of the year award?