Utah recall Dante Exum from D-League after one practice session

Dante Exum has been recalled to the Utah Jazz on the same day the NBA team sent the Australian to train with their D-League affiliate.

The 21-year-old was assigned to the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday (Tuesday AEDT) amid concerns over his form after he had struggled for minutes in recent weeks.

But the Jazz tweeted Exum and two other players who were demoted had been recalled “after a solid day of practice”.

He could play in Tuesday’s (Wednesday AEDT) clash with reigning champions Cleveland.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said the move to send Exum and his teammates to Stars training would give them court time while the team had Monday off.

“We need to get a few of our players some extra practice, and specifically contact practice since we are limited in this aspect with the Jazz,” Lindsey said.

Despite being fit, the point guard has been left on the bench by coach Quin Snyder for the Jazz’s past two matches.

Exum, who was taken by the Jazz at pick No.5 in the 2014 draft, has averaged 6.3 points from 29 games in his comeback season from more than a year out with a knee injury.