Why the WWE must grab Kenny Omega

On 4 January Kenny Omega helped turn Wrestle Kingdom 11 from good pay per view into great pay per view after his show-stealing match against Kazuchika Okada. Two days later Omega tweeted that he will be stepping away from Japan to reassess his future.

That should be music to WWE’s ears.

The WWE have been looking for someone to be John Cena’s successor for quite some time now, but that superstar hasn’t been found yet. They never fully got behind Daniel Bryan, who had to retire due to his concussion history, and the fans have not taken to Roman Reigns for a number of reasons, and he has prevented his own ascent with a previous suspension in any case.

Other superstars on the roster simply don’t have the look Vince McMahon prefers for the top guy in the company to have. AJ Styles is not six feet tall and will be 40 years old in June. Seth Rollins has become damaged goods due to his ACL injury, his bad baby-face turn and being lost in the shuffle until his WrestleMania program with Triple H starts. Kevin Owens is great on the mic, but he still lacks that look, too.

In Kenny Omega the WWE would have someone who is more larger than life than any of the alternatives and who is just as good a worker and storyteller in the ring as AJ Styles. He is also in his early thirties, so the series would be able to depend on him for the foreseeable future. Even if they were to limit his move set and promos he would still be a much better alternative to what they have now.

With declining ratings and no wrestler in sight to lead the WWE in the post-John Cena era, the WWE should do whatever it takes to grab Kenny Omega. If they don’t try, it’s possible Omega will go back to Japan and win the title at Dominion in June, which would have him become the face of their first ever USA tour in Los Angeles in July.

That would be a serious blow to the WWE – so in order to prevent that, now is the time to grab Kenny Omega.