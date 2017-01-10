Zampa: I’m ready to go to India

Could this be end of Niiiice Garry?

Australia have spent the past decade looking for the man to spin them to a Test victory on the sub-continent, but they may need to look no further than their own one-day side.

Adam Zampa was on Monday the latest player to put his hand up for selection for the upcoming four-Test tour of India, claiming he’s earned the respect of players in India in the past year.

And his numbers back him up.

In 11 limited-overs matches on the sub-continent for Australia, the 24-year-old has taken 18 wickets at an average of 16.11.

Those numbers look even better in the usual batter-friendly Indian Premier League, where he claimed 12 scalps at 9.58 in his maiden season last year.

And now Australia’s premier short-form spinner believes he could take the form into the red-ball arena when the series starts next month.

“I’ve performed well in the World T20 (in India in 2016) and the IPL and I think I’ve really earned the respect of some of the Indian players over there as well,” he said.

“To have my experience over there I think it would lead me in good stead towards playing in India.”

Australian spinners’ success on the turning decks have long been a concern for selectors.

Only part-time turners Michael Clarke and Glenn Maxwell have averaged less than 30 across at least two Tests in a series there since the turn of the century.

Fellow spinner Stephen O’Keefe’s selection alongside Nathan Lyon was all but confirmed on Monday when he was sent back to Sydney grade cricket – instead of joining up with the Sydney Sixers in the BBL – to prepare for the tour.

It means Zampa is likely vying with spinners Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Swepson on a tour which is widely regarded as the biggest test of character for any Australia player.

But Zampa believes that’s where he would excel.

“That’s one of the things that people talk about me as one of my strong points – my character,” he said.

“I don’t find myself as the most skilful cricketer going around but I do find myself as a great competitor and I do really like the competitive side of cricket.”

First on the agenda for Zampa though will be reclaiming his spot in the Australian ODI side ahead of this Friday’s series opener against Pakistan at the Gabba.

Despite being the leading wicket-taker in the 50-over game last year, he was dropped after taking 2-66 against New Zealand in the first ODI last month.

And watching from the sideline wasn’t a position he was comfortable with.

“It was very disappointing for me not to play the last ODIs against New Zealand and it was simply because I don’t like not playing,” he said.

“I just want to compete and be able to play for the team.”