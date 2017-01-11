Aussie-based UFC star Mark Hunt files suit against UFC, Lesnar

Australian-based UFC fighter Mark Hunt has filed a civil suit in the wake of Brock Lesnar’s positive drug tests.

It was revealed Lesnar had failed a number of drug tests following his unanimous victory over Hunt in a heavyweight bout at UFC 200 in Las Vegas on July 9. One occurred before the fight on June 28, the other on fight night.

Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, an anti-estrogen agent which can be used to combat the side-effects of using steroids.

He had previously been fined $250,000 and suspended for a year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for his failed tests, however the UFC decided against handing down any further punishment.

Hunt, who has made clear his anger over the failed tests in the months following the fight, has now filed a suit against the UFC, UFC president Dana White and Lesnar, which was filed in Nevada District court on Wednesday (Australian time).

“I want the UFC to understand it’s not OK to keep doing what they’re doing,” Hunt told ESPN. “They’re allowing guys to do this. They had a chance to take all the money from this guy, because he’s a cheater, and they didn’t.

“What message is that sending to the boys and girls who want to be a fighter someday? The message is, ‘You just have to cheat like this and it’s OK.’ In society, if you commit a crime, you pay. Why is it different in MMA? It’s hurt the business, so it’s even worse. They need to be held accountable for this.”

The suit claims the defendants “affirmatively circumvented and obstructed fair competition for their own benefit,” and accuses the three of racketeering and fraud.

Hunt is seeking financial relief for physical damages and damages to his own brand in the wake of the fight, and it is believed he is seeking millions of dollars worth of damages.

The circumstances surrounding Lesnar’s UFC 200 bout against Hunt were shrouded in controversy from the outset. The WWE star, who had come out of retirement for the fight, had his four-month period of drug testing in the lead-up to the fight waived by the UFC, who cited exceptional circumstances at the time.

Lesnar was the third fighter in a row Hunt had fought who became embroiled in doping allegations after the fight, following Antonio Silva in 2015 (elevated testosterone) and Frank Mir in early 2016 (oral turinabol metabolites).

Hunt’s next fight is scheduled for UFC 209 on March for against Alistair Overeem. Overeem failed a drug test back in 2012.