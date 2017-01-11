Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

An on-fire Brisbane Heat will play host to the Perth Scorchers tonight as they look to jump up into equal first with a big win against the league leaders on the road. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
While the Heat have relied on big hitting sensation Chris Lynn for much of the tournament, having hit three 50s from five innings and sitting at the top of the run-scoring list for the competition, they’ll be without him for tonight’s clash.
Lynn has been taken away to the Australian ODI squad to take on Pakistan, leaving the Heat with a massive hole in their batting line up.
Brisbane still have former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum to cause some damage, but the Heat will need to find a way to go big without their main strike weapon.
After a shock first loss to the Sydney Sixers, the Heat bounced back with a dominant win in their last game, over none other than tonight’s opponents, the Perth Scorchers.
An unbeaten 148-run partnership from Lynn and McCullum off just 73 balls guided Brisbane to a huge win over a hapless Scorchers side who had five bowlers finish with economy rates over 10 runs an over.
While the Scorchers may be sitting back down in fourth, the nature of this year’s competition means that they’re one big, albeit very big, win away from skipping past the Stars, Sixers and even the Heat into top spot.
Their last game was also the aforementioned defeat to the Heat last Thursday, meaning they’re coming into this one off a loss to the same team and very little game time, with just two games played this year.
Mitch Marsh has shown some of the short form cricket exploits that got him named in the ICC ODI side of the year, recently, leading the run-scoring for the Scorchers with a pretty respectable average of 70.
Prediction
Both sides are in odd periods at the moment. Neither have played much cricket in the new year and the Heat have lost some of the strike power, while the Scorchers are struggling to find consistency in an up and down season for the two-time champs.
Brisbane have found so much success this season because they’ve been able to back up their insane batting with strong and consistent bowling, something the Scorchers have done all too sparingly.
Especially at home, the Heat will be hard to be tonight.
Brisbane to win by 22 runs or 5 wickets.
Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.
8:53pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:53pm | ! Report
15.1
Mark Steketee back into the attack for the Heat.
A big out swinging wide first ball and it’s duly called. A lot of movement through the air there.
SCO 4/113
8:51pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:51pm | ! Report
14.4
FOUR!!
Klinger goes back down the ground and the Scorchers really need some more of these boundaries in the last few overs. Cleared the front leg and just muscled it back down the ground.
SCO 4/111
8:50pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:50pm | ! Report
14.3
Just back of a length from Wildermuth but the bounce dies in the wicket. Klinger does well to hook it around the corner for a single to fine leg.
SCO 4/107
8:49pm
XI said | 8:49pm | ! Report
Wow! That’s an unlucky snick for the Heat to not get given
8:48pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:48pm | ! Report
14.1
BIG APPEAL!!!
Short ball from Wildermuth… and there’s a bit of a noise as Klinger tries to hook it around the corner. Got a bit of glove on it as replays show but the umpires winger stays down… and the arms go up for a wide.
SCO 4/105
8:50pm
Paul D said | 8:50pm | ! Report
I could see that was out from row QQ up in the top deck along with most other people in the ground
8:52pm
XI said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Yeah but weren’t you tempted to give the Beamer out too? 😉
8:47pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:47pm | ! Report
13.6
Back of a length from Swepson and Cartwright defends off the back foot to end a good over, and his four overs from Swepson.
SCO 4/104
8:46pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:46pm | ! Report
13.4
Hilton Cartwright comes to the crease for Perth.
SCO 4/103
8:52pm
Paul D said | 8:52pm | ! Report
Where’s Mitch Marsh? National duty with Lynn?
8:45pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:45pm | ! Report
13.3
OUT!! A Turner c Wildermuth b Swepson 10 (11)
Swepson gets his man. Pitched up outside off with just enough flight to lure him into the sweep shot and Turner gets down on one knee looking for backward square leg.
Instead, he gets a thick top edge that flies back over the head of the keeper, but Wildermuth is coming around from a leg gully position and makes a good grab.
SCO 4/103
8:43pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:43pm | ! Report
13.1
Swepson to bowl his last over of the day here.
Pitched up right on middle stump and Klinger just punches it down the ground… and they’ll come back for a second. Klinger has been running very well tonight.
SCO 3/102
8:42pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:42pm | ! Report
12.6
Back of a length on top of off stump and Turner defends off the back foot into the off side. No run from it to end the over.
SCO 3/100
8:41pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:41pm | ! Report
12.3
A single for the Scorchers and that’s FIFTY for Michael Klinger.
It’s been a real grind for him tonight but he’s kept his wicket and will need to kick on in the later overs to make the most of it.
SCO 3/98
8:40pm
Connor Bennett said | 8:40pm | ! Report
12.2
SIX!!
How did that carry??
Klinger comes walking down the wicket to Cutting who was a bit in no mans land there with his line and length. Klinger pulls flat and hard over mid wicket and it’s carried all the way over the ropes. The Scorchers needed that.
SCO 3/97