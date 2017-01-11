Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

An on-fire Brisbane Heat will play host to the Perth Scorchers tonight as they look to jump up into equal first with a big win against the league leaders on the road. Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.

While the Heat have relied on big hitting sensation Chris Lynn for much of the tournament, having hit three 50s from five innings and sitting at the top of the run-scoring list for the competition, they’ll be without him for tonight’s clash.

Lynn has been taken away to the Australian ODI squad to take on Pakistan, leaving the Heat with a massive hole in their batting line up.

Brisbane still have former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum to cause some damage, but the Heat will need to find a way to go big without their main strike weapon.

After a shock first loss to the Sydney Sixers, the Heat bounced back with a dominant win in their last game, over none other than tonight’s opponents, the Perth Scorchers.

An unbeaten 148-run partnership from Lynn and McCullum off just 73 balls guided Brisbane to a huge win over a hapless Scorchers side who had five bowlers finish with economy rates over 10 runs an over.

While the Scorchers may be sitting back down in fourth, the nature of this year’s competition means that they’re one big, albeit very big, win away from skipping past the Stars, Sixers and even the Heat into top spot.

Their last game was also the aforementioned defeat to the Heat last Thursday, meaning they’re coming into this one off a loss to the same team and very little game time, with just two games played this year.

Mitch Marsh has shown some of the short form cricket exploits that got him named in the ICC ODI side of the year, recently, leading the run-scoring for the Scorchers with a pretty respectable average of 70.

Prediction

Both sides are in odd periods at the moment. Neither have played much cricket in the new year and the Heat have lost some of the strike power, while the Scorchers are struggling to find consistency in an up and down season for the two-time champs.

Brisbane have found so much success this season because they’ve been able to back up their insane batting with strong and consistent bowling, something the Scorchers have done all too sparingly.

Especially at home, the Heat will be hard to be tonight.

Brisbane to win by 22 runs or 5 wickets.

Join The Roar from 7:40pm (AEDT) for all the live scores, highlights and action.