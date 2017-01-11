Manny Pacquiao to take on Jeff Horn in Australia’s biggest ever bout

Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is set to fight in Australia for the first time in April, with the bout between the Pacman and Brisbane’s Jeff Horn expected to be announced later today.

The fight is set to take place on April 23 of this year, and while the venue is yet to be confirmed, Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium is expected to host Australia’s richest ever bout, as Horn and Pacquiao duke it out for the latter’s WBO Welterweight title.

The venue, and the remainder of the details of the bout, are expected to be announced at a press conference at 2:30pm (AEDT).

The fight is expected to be one of three on Pacquaio’s farewell tour, which is being planned by promoter Bob Arum. The Middle East was also being touted a potential destination, however, Arum asserted recently that Australia is the focus.

“Right now, we are only looking at Australia,” Arum told News Limited.

Horn is ten years younger than the 38-year-old Pacquiao, and this fight will no doubt be the biggest of his career so far. The Australian is undefeated through 17 professional bouts, the only blemish thus far coming in the form of a draw against compatriot Rivan Cesaire back in 2013.

The former schoolteacher is confident of his chances against the far more decorate Pacquiao, saying he believes he has what it takes to get the best of the Filipino superstar.

“I think I’ve got the skills to win,” Horne said.

“I’m getting Pacquiao at the right moment.

“I know I have the power to hurt him. If I land a clean shot on Pacquiao when he’s coming forward I know I could hurt him. That’s what I’m hoping for, to catch him as he rushes in.”

Pacquiao has fought 50 more fights than his opponent, losing just six times in his 67-fight professional career. The most famous of those losses came in perhaps the biggest fight in recent memory, when the Pacman went down to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in May of 2015.

In his most recent appearance, the Filipino star emerged victorious over American Jessie Vargas in Nevada. Horn is also coming off a victory in his last bout, besting South African Ali Funeka last month in Auckland.