“Many Strange Decisions” Dhoni retires as captain

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Mahi to some, MSD to some and simply Dhoni to most became India’s captain in strange circumstances.

While the BCCI may deny this now, the fact is that India never wanted the T20 World Cup. The then board secretary Niranjan Shah even made fun of the tournament saying: “T20? Why not ten-ten or five-five or one-one?”

To sabotage the Cup, the Indian board decided to send a second grade team. They had seen few months ago (in the 2007 ODI World Cup) how lifeless a World Cup becomes if India (means Indian stars) is not present or loses early.

Conveniently the big stars like Sachin, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly said they were not interested. A captain was required to be picked for what was essentially a B team without Sachin, Sourav, Dravid, Zaheer Khan, Munaf and even Anil Kumble. Dhoni was picked as the captain of that B team with Yuvraj Singh as his deputy

However, miraculously India won the Cup and the BCCI not only welcomed the win but took credit for it and set off a chain of events leading to Dhoni becoming captain in all formats.

That T20 World Cup in 2007 saw Dhoni taking some strange, unconventional decisions. “Many strange decisions” became the hallmark of MSD.

Let us take a look at a few of them.

1. The 2007 T20 World Cup had a strange rule – the bowlout. If two teams finished with the same score then three bowlers would have a shy at the stumps and the team who did better will win.

Pakistan went in with their premier fast bowlers, but Dhoni went in with slow bowlers Harbhajan, Sehwag and Uthappa.

The three Indians hit the timber while the Pakistanis failed to do so even once. India won. This was the start of many such strange decisions.

2. In the final of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan needed 13 to win from the final with the experienced Misbah on strike.

Instead of giving the ball to Harbhajan who had an over left, MSD gave the ball to the unknown Joginder Sharma. Misbah, after hitting a huge 6, scooped the ball to a wobbling Sreesanth and India won the World cup.

3. In the 2013 Champions Trophy final he gave the crucial 18th over to the most expensive bowler Ishant Sharma when Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav still had overs left. Ishant started by being hit for a six and bowled two wides, but then took two wickets to tilt the match in India’s favour.

4. In the final of the 2011 World Cup, He promoted himself ahead of the in-form Yuvraj Singh and hit a matchwinning 92 not out to help India lift the World Cup.

While many criticised this decision the fact is that he pulled it off.

In fact, are the above decisions strange? Or is there some logic to them? For 1, maybe he thought that in a bowlout a slower bowler will hit the stumps more easily.

For 2, he probably thought that Misbah will hit the off-spinner more easily while Joginder Sharma being an unknown commodity may prove tricky.

Further Harbhajan had gone for 36 in 3 while Sharma had gone for 13 in 3. The move clicked.

For 3, maybe he thought that Kumar and Umesh bowl fuller and may go for runs.

Finally for 4, Maybe he thought that the wily Murali may trouble the left-handed Yuvraj while he, being from the same IPL team, may play him better.

All four decisions clicked, and we have deciphered some logic behind taking them.

Two more decisions need brief mention.

After losing the Test series in Australia he abruptly quit the captaincy and retired from Test cricket. There was criticism for leaving the team mid-way through the journey.

However the fact is that he retired after the drawn Test at Melbourne with only Sydney left, and Sydney had the best chance for India to win a match and excellent chances of drawing as well.

Who knows, if India had won the Melbourne match he may have played one more to have a chance at drawing the series.

He left the team to safe hands at a good venue, not a pacy and treacherous one.

As things stand now, Dhoni has been selected in the kimited overs teams as a player. It remains to be seen whether without the burden of captaincy he plays more freely. His new captain Virat hopes he will. He has also said that he wold like to see Dhoni bat up the order and play swashbuckling knocks.

All the best MSD, your many ‘strange’ decisions will be remembered for a long time to come