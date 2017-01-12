Jarryd Roughead eyeing off pre-season AFL return

Hawthorn footballer Jarryd Roughead says he is “all good to go” for 2017, even suggesting he could make a return in the AFL pre-season competition.

After missing all of the 2016 season due to treatment for melanoma, making any return to the field for the Hawks was Roughead’s main objective said.

But such has been his progress, the 29-year-old suggested he could make it back before the regular season.

“I’ve been lucky enough that we’re all good to go this year. So hopefully, in the coming weeks, we can maybe suit up for the NAB Cup,” Roughead told the Hawks website.

“Wait and see for the footy season but obviously to get back and playing amongst the boys is what you want to do.”

The 29-year-old was diagnosed skin cancer in May 2016 and wasn’t expected to make a return until mid-2017 but received the all clear from doctors just before Christmas.

In 2015 he also missed two games to have a melanoma removed from his lip but still managed to play out Hawthorn’s premiership season.