Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd offers Conor $20 million payday

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has reportedly made a new offer to UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a bout in 2017.

Mayweather, who retired from the sport in 2015 after his victory over Andre Berto, has offered the Irishman $20 million to get into the ring and take on the 49-0 prize fighter.

Under the terms reportedly offered to McGregor’s camp, under which he stands to make $135.47 million to come out of retirement.

The former five-division champion spoke of the ongoing negotiations with the McGregor camp.

“We tried to make the fight. They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100m.

“We’re the A-side and I don’t know how much money he [McGregor] has made?” Mayweather said speaking with ESPN.

“I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10m from an MMA bout. But we are willing to give him $15m and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per view.

“But of course we’re the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s never even made $8m or $9m?”

McGregor has previously said that his number is matching the $100 million of Mayweather to switch sports, where he would be at a huge competitive disadvantage, having never competed as a pure boxer before.

It’s also likely the case that Mayweather is off in his estimations of his prospective opponents’ earnings, as UFC fighters’ fight salaries and pay-per-view revenue splits are often not disclosed.

Either way, the impasse remains for now. McGregor’s camp has not responded to Floyd’s latest offer.