Mayweather vs McGregor: Floyd offers Conor $20 million payday

Undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has reportedly made a new offer to UFC superstar Conor McGregor for a bout in 2017.
Mayweather, who retired from the sport in 2015 after his victory over Andre Berto, has offered the Irishman $20 million to get into the ring and take on the 49-0 prize fighter.
Under the terms reportedly offered to McGregor’s camp, under which he stands to make $135.47 million to come out of retirement.
The former five-division champion spoke of the ongoing negotiations with the McGregor camp.
“We tried to make the fight. They know what my number is. My number was a guaranteed $100m.
“We’re the A-side and I don’t know how much money he [McGregor] has made?” Mayweather said speaking with ESPN.
“I’m pretty sure he hasn’t even made $10m from an MMA bout. But we are willing to give him $15m and then we can talk about splitting the percentage, the back-end percentage on pay-per view.
“But of course we’re the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s never even made $8m or $9m?”
McGregor has previously said that his number is matching the $100 million of Mayweather to switch sports, where he would be at a huge competitive disadvantage, having never competed as a pure boxer before.
It’s also likely the case that Mayweather is off in his estimations of his prospective opponents’ earnings, as UFC fighters’ fight salaries and pay-per-view revenue splits are often not disclosed.
Either way, the impasse remains for now. McGregor’s camp has not responded to Floyd’s latest offer.
DJW
How about McGregor defends a MMA title first. Both Ferguson and Khabib would be very difficult fights for him.
That is insane money Mayweather would make from the fight. 135.7m! What does one do with all that money?
January 12th 2017 @ 11:43am
AlanC
1) Pay some tax on it;
2) Plss it away…
January 12th 2017 @ 10:54am
Ben Laird
Although thankfully, it wasn’t mentioned in this article. It peeves me when people refer to this as a “super fight”!
Just remember… An elephant doesn’t fight with an ant.