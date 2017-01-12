McCullum staring down the barrel of a ban as Brisbane hit with over-rate penalty

Brisbane Heat skipper Brendon McCullum will miss his side’s next Big Bash League match unless he can successfully appeal his penalty for his side’s slow over-rate against the Perth Scorchers.

The Heat were found to have taken six minutes too long to complete their 20 overs in the field even after allowances were made for a couple of incidents which slowed the over-rate.

Perth batsman Sam Whiteman was struck in the head by a bouncer early on in the Scorchers’ innings, while the third umpire took plenty of time to review a catch involving McCullum and teammate Joe Burns.

However, even with those incidents taken into account, the Heat were found to have taken too long to bowl their allotted overs.

As a result, each player in the side has been fined $1,000, although that amount will be halved to $500 should the Heat accept the sanction without an appeal.

As it is the second time the Heat have taken too long in the field – Brisbane were found to be five and a half minutes over their limit during their December 30 win against the Hobart Hurricanes – skipper McCullum is set to miss the Heat’s next game against the Stars unless he can successfully appeal the penalty.

The suspension of McCullum would be a serious blow for the Heat, who are already reeling following the loss of star batsman Chris Lynn to Australian duty. Without the big-hitting Lynn, the Heat were unable to overcome the Scorchers, falling to a 28-run loss less than a week after he had guided them to a nine-wicket win over the Perth side.

Losing hard-hitting opener McCullum would only further weaken the Heat’s batting line-up, however the side’s leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson said the loss of their skipper would also be a major loss for Brisbane’s bowlers.

“I think in a way it would be a bigger loss for us bowlers,” Swepson said.

“The mindset he has out there and the calming nature he has out there would be tough to be without.”

The Heat have 14 days to register an appeal, however McCullum’s suspension will stand until a successful appeal has been completed.