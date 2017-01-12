New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 1 live scores

Bangladesh will be out to record their first win on tour and first ever against New Zealand when the sides meet at the Basin Reserve in Wellington to start their two-match series. Join The Roar for live scores of the first day’s play from 9am (AEDT).

Bangladesh will be glad to be getting back into Test cricket after their disaster show during the opening T20 and ODI matches of this tour to the land of the long white cloud.

The last time they played Test cricket was at home, in a two-match series against England late last year. After fighting hard but being defeated in the first match, they came back and got a monumental win in the second.

It was unexpected for the minnows of the cricketing world to rise up and beat England, but it announced they were here to play.

Going away from the sub-continent is a completely different proposition for Bangladesh though, with different pitches, conditions and environments that often don’t completely suit them.

That was proven as they were comprehensively blown off the park six times during the limited overs matches, not going close to winning a match.

They will be hoping to have settled into the tour now though and that the five day format will bring a change of luck.

If the pitch in Wellington takes turn, then youngster Mehedi Hasan who was so instrumental on debut against England will be the key, otherwise their top order batsmen, led by keeper Mushfiqur Rahim will be the key.

The hosts, on the other hand will be looking to launch from exactly where they left off, either in the limited overs series or from their drubbing in Test cricket against Pakistan.

The Kiwis are undoubtedly a very strong side at home and with an eye to the upcoming tour from South Africa, they will be keen to make a big statement here and have 11 players in form.

At the back of their minds though will still be the big defeat they suffered at the hands of India away from home last year, something they won’t want to be repeated.

This could be a breakout series for some of their batsmen though, with Kane Williamson still in a quest to get consistent support from his teammates.

Prediction

The Kiwis are the stronger side on paper, but paper means nothing once the first ball is bowled in anger.

If the Tigers win the toss and bat first, plus manage to build up a reasonable first inning score then there is no reason they can’t win this.

New Zealand should be able to get the better of their pace bowlers though, especially in the first innings and build a lead that bats the tourists out of the match before Hasan can change the game on his first tour.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of the first day’s play between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Wellington from 9am (AEDT) and don’t forget to add your own comments in the section below.