NSW can be very grateful to Moises and Arnie

Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold says his side might not lose this year. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

For the most populated state in Australia, the sporting achievements of NSW and Sydney are well below par, with the exception of Moises Henriques, and Graham Arnold.

Henriques led NSW from the front with his 85 off 103 to beat Queensland in the Matador BBQs Cup final, with offie Nathan Lyon taking out the man-of-the-match award with his sensational 4-10 off 10.

“Arnie” has Sydney FC bowling along undefeated on top of the A-League table with 11 wins and three draws, seven points clear on the ladder.

He has the attack firing with 37 goals, and the defence like Fort Knox, allowing just seven goals.

But take out both the 50-over interstate one-day tournament, and Sydney FC showing a clean pair of heels, and the other sports have gone pear shape.

The Sydney Swans have been in two of the last three AFL deciders at the MCG, but lost both to Hawthorn, and the Western Bulldogs. They’re consistent but can’t quite get the win when it counts most.

NSW rugby league has lost 10 of the last 11 State of Origin series, their sole success in 2014.

The Waratahs won their first Super Rugby title in 2014 ending a 19-year drought, but haven’t fired since, finishing 10th last season.

Back to cricket, and NSW last won the coveted Sheffield Shield in the 2013-14 season after a six-year drought. Currently NSW is lying fourth on the table with 20 points behind the Vics on 35.69, South Australia 29.63, and Queensland 21.45.

In the Big Bash, Sydney Thunder is the defending champion from last season, but are struggling this season. The Sydney Sixers last won in 2011-12 season, and currently share the lead this season on eight points with the Perth Scorchers, and Brisbane Heat.

In the WBBL, the Sydney Sixers, led by outstanding all-rounder Ellyse Perry, enjoy a three point lead over the Hobart Hurricanes after 10 matches. But the Sydney Thunders are struggling having won four and lost five this season.

The Sydney Kings under new coach Andrew Gaze, started the NBL season with a bang, but have slipped to fifth on the ladder, having lost four of their last five games for an 11-11 record.

In the WNBL, the Sydney Uni Flames coached by Karen Dalton, are in fourth place on the ladder. No Sydney side has won the premiership since the 2000-01 season as the Sydney Panthers, also coached by Karen Dalton

The NSW Swifts have lost the last two ANZ Netball Championship finals to the Queensland Firebirds in nail-biters – 57-56 in 2015, and 69-67 last year.

The Kings Cup has been the blue ribband eight-oar rowing event of the year since 1878. Of the 127 finals, the Vics have won 66 and NSW 35, but NSW hasn’t won since 2014.

That sorry state of sporting affairs should please most of Australia.

The Western Australians hate everyone to the east, Tasmanians hate everyone on the mainland.

To complete the picture Victoria and Queensland both hate NSW, while South Australia are more neutral.