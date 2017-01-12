Peter Betham extends England rugby stint

Leicester have announced new contracts for former Waratahs and Wallabies winger Peter Betham and lock Graham Kitchener.

Australia international Betham, who has played at wing and centre for the Tigers, has started all 13 of the club’s Aviva Premiership games this season.

Kitchener, signed by the Tigers from Worcester in 2011, has been involved in every Premiership and European Champions Cup match-day 23 this term.

Leicester head coach Aaron Mauger said: “Peter has shown his versatility by playing at wing and centre in his 18 months at the club, and we believe we will see even more growth in his game on the back of his experiences here so far.

“To see Graham Kitchener and Peter agree to new contracts is good news for the club because they have played key roles in the squad in the last few seasons and they were very keen to stay.

“‘Kitch’ is an athletic and dynamic presence in the second-row, and he now has a lot of experience under his belt in big games with the club.”