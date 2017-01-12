The Roar’s A-League expert tips and predictions: Round 15

It’s a super-sized, six-game round of A-League for Aussie football fans this week, and with it comes a suitably super-sized edition of our A-League expert tips to match.

If Round 13 was particularly heavy with draws, then last week was the complete opposite, with all five matches ending in clear results. From a tipping perspective, that played right into the hands of Janek, The Crowd and myself, all of us picking up four tips each.

With Matt and Mike both tipping three from five and Vas only getting two tips correct, I’ve stretched my lead at the top of the table back out to four points from Vas, who is on 35, while Janek (28) has clawed his way to within three points of Matt (31) and the rest of the chasing pack.

This week, as mentioned previously, will actually see six games played, with the Round 7 match between Wellington and Melbourne postponed due to an earthquake which hit the region to next Tuesday.

Other than that, Adelaide United will be hoping to get the round underway with a rare win against Melbourne City on Thursday night, while the Victory will play their first game of the week on Friday against the Roar.

Wellington have the Mariners to contend with on Saturday night before the Sydney derby, and Newcastle will host Perth on Sunday evening.

As always, be sure to lend your voice to The Crowd in the form below to help every Roarer out-tip the experts. Voting closes at 4pm (AEDT) on Thursday, so make sure you check back after then to see the final results.

On to the tips!

Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Central Coast Mariners, Sydney FC, Draw, Draw

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

City. It’s now or never for Adelaide United, who are rapidly watching their season slip away. You’d think they could mount a challenge against City, but the visitors will nick the points on Thursday night.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Victory. On paper this looks like a fairly even clash, however the Victory are in form and are tough to beat at AAMI Park, and they could prove too strong for a Roar side coming off a shock last-start defeat.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners

Mariners. The Phoenix remain the most frustratingly inconsistent team in the A-League, and they picked a bad time to come up against the Mariners. The visitors could register a rare away win in Wellington.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney. The Sky Blues will simply romp home in the derby.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Draw. Wins last time out mean both sides will go into this clash in the Hunter with plenty of confidence. With the Glory one of the league’s more enigmatic outfits, this one could finish in a stalemate.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. This rescheduled fixture does the Victory no favours, with the visitors likely to rotate their starting eleven for a belated trip to Westpac Stadium. The Phoenix will be keen to take advantage, but this could finish all square.

Melbourne City, Draw, Draw, Sydney FC, Draw, Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

City. The rot won’t stop in Adelaide, while City are one from one since the resignation of JVS. City to get the job done again.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Draw. Victory are favourites but Brisbane are good enough to claim a share of the spoils.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners

Draw. The Mariners have been unlucky in their last two games – this could be the one where they claim at least a point on a tough trip.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney. Even though Sydney are in a defensive crisis, the Wanderers don’t have the firepower to make them pay. It won’t be 4-0 again, though.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Draw. Perth seem to have some strife with the Rhys Williams situation and now Josh Risdon rejecting a contract extension. Newcastle are nothing if not plucky, and at home will take a point.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory

Wellington. Not sure why really, but I’m tipping an upset in the rescheduled fixture.

Adelaide United, Melbourne Victory, Draw, Sydney FC, Draw, Melbourne Victory

Adelaide United, Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Draw, Wellington Phoenix

Melbourne City, Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Sydney FC, Newcastle Jets, Draw

Adelaide United vs Melbourne City

City. As due for a win as they are, I can’t bring myself to tip anything but a City win here.

Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar

Victory. Brisbane will be desperate to bounce back after their shock loss to te Jets, but on the roar in Melbourne will prove too much of a task for John Aloisi’s boys. Plus, Besart Berisha’s almost guaranteed to score against his former side, right?

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners

Wellington. The Mariners will consider themselves unlucky to have lost last week (again) and I can’t see their fortune increasing across the ditch.

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney. Defensive hole aside, Sydney look the best team in the comp by a mile, and they’ve found a way to win (or at least save a point) time after time this year. Neither of those things can be said about the Wanderers, though, so it looks like it’ll be another dreary derby for Tony Popovic and his side.

Newcastle Jets vs Perth Glory

Newcastle. I was thinking of flipping a coin for this one, but it would have to be pretty heftily weighted in the Jets’ favour after their thrilling win over the Roar last week. Playing in the Hunter, I’ll take the Jets here.

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory

Draw. Melbourne have an extra day’s preparation for this mid-week clash, but Wellington have the advantage of playing at home. Given I can’t decide which is a bigger advantage, I’ll sit myself quite firmly on the fence for this one.

Round 15 Mike Matt Janek Vas Daniel The Crowd ADL v MLC MLC MLC ADL ADL MLC ??? MVC v BRI MVC Draw MVC MVC MVC ??? WEL v CCM CCM Draw Draw WEL WEL ??? SYD v WSW SYD SYD SYD SYD SYD ??? NEW v PER Draw Draw Draw Draw NEW ??? WEL v MVC Draw WEL MVC WEL Draw ??? Last week 3 3 4 2 4 4 Total 33 31 28 35 39 33

That’s what we think, but you might have a different view of things. Be sure to add your tips to The Crowd before 4:30pm (AEDT) today to try and out-tip the experts.