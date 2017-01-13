2017 Super Rugby ladder predictions and potential XVs: 18th – 10th

Every avid fan of rugby has seen the constant news outlets posting of new signings, new goals and new motivation for the upcoming 2017 Super Rugby season.

In the following two articles I will delve into the prospects of the 18 teams and offer what I believe to be an informed predicted finishing position as well as a match-day squad that will be intent on challenging for the coveted trophy.

Kings

The Kings return for their second consecutive and third overall season of Super Rugby and this time they’re bringing a vastly different squad with them.

Their rotation of players has been ridiculous to the point where it’s hard to tell that it’s the same team, but that’s not necessarily bad news.

Joining their ranks are the impressive Ross Geldenhuys and Waylon Murray, two players with a stack of experience that can respectively bolster the front row and midfield backs.

This will be entirely needed however, as the Kings will be without two of their standouts from 2016; Edgar Marutlulle who joins the Bulls and Lukhanyo Am who joins the Sharks.

It’s hard to see this motley crew get off the bottom of the ladder, but stranger things have happened.

Predicted finish: 18th

Potential XV

1. Schalk Ferreira

2. Martin Bezuidenhout

3. Schalk van der Merwe

4. Wandile Putuma

5. Irne Herbst

6. Thembelani Bholi

7. Chris Cloete

8. CJ Velleman

9. Ricky Schroeder

10. Lionel Cronje

11. Wandile Mjekevu

12. Waylon Murray

13. Johann Tromp

14. Siyanda Grey

15. Chrysander Botha

16. Mike Willemse

17. Ross Geldenhuys

18. Chris Heiberg

19. Sintu Manjezi

20. Stefan Willemse

21. James Hall

22. Pieter-Steyn de Wet

23. Malcolm Jaer

Cheetahs

Barely edging out the men from Port Elizabeth are the Cheetahs. The South African version of the Force; the Cheetahs have had one good season in the last five years that probably gives the die hard fans a sniff of a chance, but you’d be wise to write off this outfit as a title contender.

The loss of Lood de Jager and Willie Britz will be noted and the injury to captain and recent Springbok Francois Venter will make the start of the season a tough one.

Predicted finish: 17th

Potential XV:

1. Ox Nche

2. Torsten Van Jaarsveld

3. Aranos Coetzee

4. Carl Wegner

5. Francois Uys

6. Uzair Cassiem

7. Oupa Mohoje

8. Boom Prinsloo

9. Shaun Venter

10. Ryno Eksteen

11. Rayno Benjamin

12. Michael van der Spuy

13. Francois Venter

14. Raymond Rhule

15. Clayton Blommetjies

16. Jacques du Toit

17. Tom Botha

18. Charles Marais

19. Armandt Koster

20. Paul Schoeman

21. Tian Meyer

22. Niel Marais

23. Sergeal Petersen

Sunwolves

Arguments can be fought with faith or facts, and if it were any more of the former, I’d have the Sunwolves tipped to place higher this year.

The Sunwolves, much like the Kings, have shown a massive upheaval of personnel, however the team looks much better for it.

A direct comparison between the Sunwolves squad and the Japanese side that just featured in the end of year internationals will highlight a lot of names listed on both sheets, which bodes will for the competition’s sole Asian entrant.

The departure of Tusi Pisi and Akihito Yamada will be felt, but it’s the signing of players like Fumiaka Tanaka and Fenki Fukuoka that should instil their fans with faith. Expect vast improvement from this side.

Predicted finish: 16th

Potential XV:

1. Koki Yamamoto

2. Shota Horie

3. Heiichiro Ito

4. Kyosuke Kajikawa

5. Uwe Helu

6. Shuhei Matsuhashi

7. Ed Quirk

8. Willie Britz

9. Fumiaka Tanaka

10. Yu Tamura

11. Kenki Fukuoka

12. Harumichi Tatekewa

13. Timothy Lafaele

14. Kotaro Matsushima

15. Riaan Viljoen

16. Takeshi Hino

17. Keita Inagaki

18. Masataka Mikami

19. Liaki Moli

20. Malgene Ilaua

21. Keisuke Uchida

22. Hikaru Tamura

23. Derek Carpenter

Force

If you were hoping that a couple of Western Australians could force their way into the finals considerations you’d be misguided, but no one could question your optimism and allegiance.

What’s going on over there? Dave Wessells has stepped in as the new head coach and the players seem to be adapting well. The coach can only do so much though.

The backline will have its hands full adjusting given every bracketed centre of 2016 except for Luke Burton and Bill Meakes has headed overseas, so there will be some expectation to perform for the NRL imports Curtis Rona and Chance Peni.

The inclusion of Tatafu Polota-Nau and Isa Naisarani will add some size, but the team looks to be relying more on individual efforts rather than combining well as a team.

Predicted finish: 15th

Potential XV

1. Pek Cowan

2. Heath Tessmann

3. Tetera Faulkner

4. Adam Coleman

5. Ross Haylett-Petty

6. Angus Cottrell

7. Matt Hodgson

8. Ben McCalman

9. Ryan Louwrens

10. Jono Lance

11. Luke Morahan

12. Billy Meakes

13. Chance Peni

14. Semisi Masirewa

15. Dane Haylett-Petty

16. Tatafu Polota-Nau

17. Ben Daley

18. Francois van Wyk

19. Richie Arnold

20. Isi Naisarani

21. Ian Prior

22. Luke Burton

23. Robbie Coleman

Jaguares

The Jaguares’ debut season finished nowhere near the lofty heights that certain pundits had them pinned for, but having seen their 2016 season, how much has the expectation altered?

The team boasts so many international players it’s hard to believe they’re not an automatic finals contender, but last year did nothing to help their cause.

Perhaps most damning for our South American newcomers is that even when the squad got together for the Pumas they couldn’t gel together for any longer, nor play any better, than they usually would.

They’ve kept the majority of their squad and now that the finer details of the competition have been experienced first hand, the team should be all the more prepared for an even tougher season.

Predicted finish: 14th

Potential XV

1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

2. Agustin Creevy

3. Ramiro Herrera

4. Matias Alemanno

5. Tomas Lavanini

6. Pablo Matera

7. Juan Manuel Lequizamon

8. Facunda Isa

9. Martin Landajo

10. Nicolas Sanchez

11. Manuel Montero

12. Juan Martin Hernandez

13. Matias Orlando

14. Santiago Cordero

15. Joaquin Tuculet

16. Julian Montoya

17. Lucas Noguera Paz

18. Santiago Garcia Botta

19. Guido Petti

20. Javier Ortega Desio

21. Felipe Ezcurra

22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias

23. Gabriel Ascarate

Rebels

The Melbourne Rebels are a side that I always instill more faith in at the start of the season than I probably should.

Is 2017 going to be any different? They have a few nice recruits in Amanaki Mafi, Dominic Day and Ben Volavola, but again, I think they’d be better suited to rely on the continued improvement of Lopeti Timani, Reece Hodge, Nic Stirzaker and their solid, but underrated front row.

I want the best for this team, but I can’t see 2017 being their breakout year either.

Predicted finish: 13th

Potential XV

1. Toby Smith

2. James Hanson

3. Laurie Weekes

4. Dominic Day

5. Lopeti Timani

6. Sean McMahon

7. Jordy Reid

8. Amanaki Mafi

9. Nic Stirzaker

10. Jack Debreczeni

11. Marika Koroibete

12. Mitch Inman

13. Sione Tuipulotu

14. Sefanaia Naivalu

15. Reece Hodge

16. Pat Leafa

17. Cruze Ah-Nau

18. Tim Metcher

19. Culum Retallick

20. Colby Fainga’a

21. Ben Meehan

22. Jackson Garden-Bachop

23. Tom English

Stormers

The Stormers have had some financial struggles to shuffle through, but the squad is there to make a push.

Adding in Dan Kriel is a benefit, but the loss of Vincent Koch, Schalk Burger and Nic Groom will be hard to cover.

Their 2016 season was marred by a heavy rotation in the No.10 jersey caused by injury, as well as several backs like Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh and Seabelo Senatla being absent through patches due to injury and sevens duties.

A handful of players have left the team only to join other South African franchises, so whether it was a monetary or environment decision will be telling of how the Stormers might perform.

Predicted finish: 12th

Potential XV

1. Alistair Vermaak

2. Bongi Mbonambi

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Pieter-Steph du Toit

6. Sikhumbuzo Notshe

7. Siya Kolisi

8. Nizaam Carr

9. Jano Vermaak

10. Robert du Preez

11. Seabelo Senatla

12. Damian de Allende

13. Huw Jones

14. Leolin Zas

15. Cheslin Kolbe

16. Scarra Ntubeni

17. Oli Kebble

18. JP Smith

19. JD Schnickerling

20. Rynhardt Elstadt

21. Louis Schreuder

22. Jean-Luc du Plessis

23. Juan de Jongh

Reds

The Reds’ re-signing of Quade Cooper will be telling of how their season transpires. It’s hard to think of a time where the forward pack has had this much depth and experience, and the signings of Stephen Moore, George Smith and Scott Higginbotham do a lot to strengthen that claim.

That means the platform for the backs will be looking a lot more set in 2017, but do the Reds have the cattle to finish off enough tries to be competitive?

Cooper and Samu Kerevi have the skill, Izaia Perese and Karmichael Hunt have the promise, but there’s a lot of young players in the squad that are still in the early phases of their rugby development. I think there could be one more year of building for this side.

Predicted finish: 11th

Potential XV

1. James Slipper

2. Stephen Moore

3. Sam Talakai

4. Kane Douglas

5. Rob Simmons

6. Hendrik Tui

7. George Smith

8. Scott Higginbotham

9. Nick Frisby

10. Quade Cooper

11. Eto Nabuli

12. Duncan Paia’aua

13. Samu Kerevi

14. Izaia Perese

15. Karmichael Hunt

16. Andrew Ready

17. Sef Fa’agase

18. Taniela Tupou

19. Lukhan Tui

20. Michael Gunn

21. James Tuttle

22. Campbell Magnay

23. Chris Feauai-Sautia

Crusaders

This might be seen as blasphemous depending on what side of the ditch you reside on, but the Crusaders squad isn’t striking the fear into me that it ordinarily would.

While they can field quite a dangerous starting team, the depth doesn’t extend as far as that of their compatriots’.

They have the least experienced halves combo in the New Zealand conference and after losing two standouts in Johnny McNicholl and Nemani Nadolo on the wing, the pressure will be on new recruit Digby Ioane to lift to his 2011 form.

The area that excites me the most is the centres, where Ryan Crotty, Seta Tamanivalu and David Havili have a huge opportunity to set the competition alight. New coach Scott Robertson will be praying for as few injuries as possible.

Predicted finish: 10th

Potential XV

1. Joe Moody

2. Codie Taylor

3. Owen Franks

4. Scott Barrett

5. Sam Whitelock

6. Jordan Taufua

7. Matt Todd

8. Kieran Read

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo’unga

11. Digby Ioane

12. Ryan Crotty

13. Seta Tamanivalu

14. Jone Macilai-Tori

15. Israel Dagg

16. Ben Funnell

17. Wyatt Crockett

18. Michael Alaalatoa

19. Luke Romano

20. Peter Samu

21. Bryn Hall

22. Marty McKenzie

23. David Havili