2017 Super Rugby ladder predictions and potential XVs: 18th – 10th

    Every avid fan of rugby has seen the constant news outlets posting of new signings, new goals and new motivation for the upcoming 2017 Super Rugby season.

    In the following two articles I will delve into the prospects of the 18 teams and offer what I believe to be an informed predicted finishing position as well as a match-day squad that will be intent on challenging for the coveted trophy.

    Kings
    The Kings return for their second consecutive and third overall season of Super Rugby and this time they’re bringing a vastly different squad with them.

    Their rotation of players has been ridiculous to the point where it’s hard to tell that it’s the same team, but that’s not necessarily bad news.

    Joining their ranks are the impressive Ross Geldenhuys and Waylon Murray, two players with a stack of experience that can respectively bolster the front row and midfield backs.

    This will be entirely needed however, as the Kings will be without two of their standouts from 2016; Edgar Marutlulle who joins the Bulls and Lukhanyo Am who joins the Sharks.

    It’s hard to see this motley crew get off the bottom of the ladder, but stranger things have happened.

    Predicted finish: 18th

    Potential XV
    1. Schalk Ferreira
    2. Martin Bezuidenhout
    3. Schalk van der Merwe
    4. Wandile Putuma
    5. Irne Herbst
    6. Thembelani Bholi
    7. Chris Cloete
    8. CJ Velleman
    9. Ricky Schroeder
    10. Lionel Cronje
    11. Wandile Mjekevu
    12. Waylon Murray
    13. Johann Tromp
    14. Siyanda Grey
    15. Chrysander Botha
    16. Mike Willemse
    17. Ross Geldenhuys
    18. Chris Heiberg
    19. Sintu Manjezi
    20. Stefan Willemse
    21. James Hall
    22. Pieter-Steyn de Wet
    23. Malcolm Jaer

    Cheetahs
    Barely edging out the men from Port Elizabeth are the Cheetahs. The South African version of the Force; the Cheetahs have had one good season in the last five years that probably gives the die hard fans a sniff of a chance, but you’d be wise to write off this outfit as a title contender.

    The loss of Lood de Jager and Willie Britz will be noted and the injury to captain and recent Springbok Francois Venter will make the start of the season a tough one.

    Predicted finish: 17th

    Potential XV:
    1. Ox Nche
    2. Torsten Van Jaarsveld
    3. Aranos Coetzee
    4. Carl Wegner
    5. Francois Uys
    6. Uzair Cassiem
    7. Oupa Mohoje
    8. Boom Prinsloo
    9. Shaun Venter
    10. Ryno Eksteen
    11. Rayno Benjamin
    12. Michael van der Spuy
    13. Francois Venter
    14. Raymond Rhule
    15. Clayton Blommetjies
    16. Jacques du Toit
    17. Tom Botha
    18. Charles Marais
    19. Armandt Koster
    20. Paul Schoeman
    21. Tian Meyer
    22. Niel Marais
    23. Sergeal Petersen

    The Sunwolves' captain Shota Horie

    Sunwolves
    Arguments can be fought with faith or facts, and if it were any more of the former, I’d have the Sunwolves tipped to place higher this year.

    The Sunwolves, much like the Kings, have shown a massive upheaval of personnel, however the team looks much better for it.

    A direct comparison between the Sunwolves squad and the Japanese side that just featured in the end of year internationals will highlight a lot of names listed on both sheets, which bodes will for the competition’s sole Asian entrant.

    The departure of Tusi Pisi and Akihito Yamada will be felt, but it’s the signing of players like Fumiaka Tanaka and Fenki Fukuoka that should instil their fans with faith. Expect vast improvement from this side.

    Predicted finish: 16th

    Potential XV:
    1. Koki Yamamoto
    2. Shota Horie
    3. Heiichiro Ito
    4. Kyosuke Kajikawa
    5. Uwe Helu
    6. Shuhei Matsuhashi
    7. Ed Quirk
    8. Willie Britz
    9. Fumiaka Tanaka
    10. Yu Tamura
    11. Kenki Fukuoka
    12. Harumichi Tatekewa
    13. Timothy Lafaele
    14. Kotaro Matsushima
    15. Riaan Viljoen
    16. Takeshi Hino
    17. Keita Inagaki
    18. Masataka Mikami
    19. Liaki Moli
    20. Malgene Ilaua
    21. Keisuke Uchida
    22. Hikaru Tamura
    23. Derek Carpenter

    Force
    If you were hoping that a couple of Western Australians could force their way into the finals considerations you’d be misguided, but no one could question your optimism and allegiance.

    What’s going on over there? Dave Wessells has stepped in as the new head coach and the players seem to be adapting well. The coach can only do so much though.

    The backline will have its hands full adjusting given every bracketed centre of 2016 except for Luke Burton and Bill Meakes has headed overseas, so there will be some expectation to perform for the NRL imports Curtis Rona and Chance Peni.

    The inclusion of Tatafu Polota-Nau and Isa Naisarani will add some size, but the team looks to be relying more on individual efforts rather than combining well as a team.

    Predicted finish: 15th

    Potential XV
    1. Pek Cowan
    2. Heath Tessmann
    3. Tetera Faulkner
    4. Adam Coleman
    5. Ross Haylett-Petty
    6. Angus Cottrell
    7. Matt Hodgson
    8. Ben McCalman
    9. Ryan Louwrens
    10. Jono Lance
    11. Luke Morahan
    12. Billy Meakes
    13. Chance Peni
    14. Semisi Masirewa
    15. Dane Haylett-Petty
    16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
    17. Ben Daley
    18. Francois van Wyk
    19. Richie Arnold
    20. Isi Naisarani
    21. Ian Prior
    22. Luke Burton
    23. Robbie Coleman

    Dane Haylett-Petty of the Force

    Jaguares
    The Jaguares’ debut season finished nowhere near the lofty heights that certain pundits had them pinned for, but having seen their 2016 season, how much has the expectation altered?

    The team boasts so many international players it’s hard to believe they’re not an automatic finals contender, but last year did nothing to help their cause.

    Perhaps most damning for our South American newcomers is that even when the squad got together for the Pumas they couldn’t gel together for any longer, nor play any better, than they usually would.

    They’ve kept the majority of their squad and now that the finer details of the competition have been experienced first hand, the team should be all the more prepared for an even tougher season.

    Predicted finish: 14th

    Potential XV
    1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
    2. Agustin Creevy
    3. Ramiro Herrera
    4. Matias Alemanno
    5. Tomas Lavanini
    6. Pablo Matera
    7. Juan Manuel Lequizamon
    8. Facunda Isa
    9. Martin Landajo
    10. Nicolas Sanchez
    11. Manuel Montero
    12. Juan Martin Hernandez
    13. Matias Orlando
    14. Santiago Cordero
    15. Joaquin Tuculet
    16. Julian Montoya
    17. Lucas Noguera Paz
    18. Santiago Garcia Botta
    19. Guido Petti
    20. Javier Ortega Desio
    21. Felipe Ezcurra
    22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias
    23. Gabriel Ascarate

    Rebels
    The Melbourne Rebels are a side that I always instill more faith in at the start of the season than I probably should.

    Is 2017 going to be any different? They have a few nice recruits in Amanaki Mafi, Dominic Day and Ben Volavola, but again, I think they’d be better suited to rely on the continued improvement of Lopeti Timani, Reece Hodge, Nic Stirzaker and their solid, but underrated front row.

    I want the best for this team, but I can’t see 2017 being their breakout year either.

    Predicted finish: 13th

    Potential XV
    1. Toby Smith
    2. James Hanson
    3. Laurie Weekes
    4. Dominic Day
    5. Lopeti Timani
    6. Sean McMahon
    7. Jordy Reid
    8. Amanaki Mafi
    9. Nic Stirzaker
    10. Jack Debreczeni
    11. Marika Koroibete
    12. Mitch Inman
    13. Sione Tuipulotu
    14. Sefanaia Naivalu
    15. Reece Hodge
    16. Pat Leafa
    17. Cruze Ah-Nau
    18. Tim Metcher
    19. Culum Retallick
    20. Colby Fainga’a
    21. Ben Meehan
    22. Jackson Garden-Bachop
    23. Tom English

    Lopeti Timani of the Melbourne Rebels in a scrum. (AAP Image/Tony McDonough)

    Stormers
    The Stormers have had some financial struggles to shuffle through, but the squad is there to make a push.

    Adding in Dan Kriel is a benefit, but the loss of Vincent Koch, Schalk Burger and Nic Groom will be hard to cover.

    Their 2016 season was marred by a heavy rotation in the No.10 jersey caused by injury, as well as several backs like Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh and Seabelo Senatla being absent through patches due to injury and sevens duties.

    A handful of players have left the team only to join other South African franchises, so whether it was a monetary or environment decision will be telling of how the Stormers might perform.

    Predicted finish: 12th

    Potential XV
    1. Alistair Vermaak
    2. Bongi Mbonambi
    3. Frans Malherbe
    4. Eben Etzebeth
    5. Pieter-Steph du Toit
    6. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
    7. Siya Kolisi
    8. Nizaam Carr
    9. Jano Vermaak
    10. Robert du Preez
    11. Seabelo Senatla
    12. Damian de Allende
    13. Huw Jones
    14. Leolin Zas
    15. Cheslin Kolbe
    16. Scarra Ntubeni
    17. Oli Kebble
    18. JP Smith
    19. JD Schnickerling
    20. Rynhardt Elstadt
    21. Louis Schreuder
    22. Jean-Luc du Plessis
    23. Juan de Jongh

    Reds
    The Reds’ re-signing of Quade Cooper will be telling of how their season transpires. It’s hard to think of a time where the forward pack has had this much depth and experience, and the signings of Stephen Moore, George Smith and Scott Higginbotham do a lot to strengthen that claim.

    That means the platform for the backs will be looking a lot more set in 2017, but do the Reds have the cattle to finish off enough tries to be competitive?

    Cooper and Samu Kerevi have the skill, Izaia Perese and Karmichael Hunt have the promise, but there’s a lot of young players in the squad that are still in the early phases of their rugby development. I think there could be one more year of building for this side.

    Predicted finish: 11th

    Potential XV
    1. James Slipper
    2. Stephen Moore
    3. Sam Talakai
    4. Kane Douglas
    5. Rob Simmons
    6. Hendrik Tui
    7. George Smith
    8. Scott Higginbotham
    9. Nick Frisby
    10. Quade Cooper
    11. Eto Nabuli
    12. Duncan Paia’aua
    13. Samu Kerevi
    14. Izaia Perese
    15. Karmichael Hunt
    16. Andrew Ready
    17. Sef Fa’agase
    18. Taniela Tupou
    19. Lukhan Tui
    20. Michael Gunn
    21. James Tuttle
    22. Campbell Magnay
    23. Chris Feauai-Sautia

    Scott Sio of the Brumbies tackles Taniela Tupou of the Reds during the round 15 Super Rugby match between the ACT Brumbies and the Queensland Reds at GIO Stadium in Canberra, Friday, July 1, 2016. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

    Crusaders
    This might be seen as blasphemous depending on what side of the ditch you reside on, but the Crusaders squad isn’t striking the fear into me that it ordinarily would.

    While they can field quite a dangerous starting team, the depth doesn’t extend as far as that of their compatriots’.

    They have the least experienced halves combo in the New Zealand conference and after losing two standouts in Johnny McNicholl and Nemani Nadolo on the wing, the pressure will be on new recruit Digby Ioane to lift to his 2011 form.

    The area that excites me the most is the centres, where Ryan Crotty, Seta Tamanivalu and David Havili have a huge opportunity to set the competition alight. New coach Scott Robertson will be praying for as few injuries as possible.

    Predicted finish: 10th

    Potential XV
    1. Joe Moody
    2. Codie Taylor
    3. Owen Franks
    4. Scott Barrett
    5. Sam Whitelock
    6. Jordan Taufua
    7. Matt Todd
    8. Kieran Read
    9. Mitchell Drummond
    10. Richie Mo’unga
    11. Digby Ioane
    12. Ryan Crotty
    13. Seta Tamanivalu
    14. Jone Macilai-Tori
    15. Israel Dagg
    16. Ben Funnell
    17. Wyatt Crockett
    18. Michael Alaalatoa
    19. Luke Romano
    20. Peter Samu
    21. Bryn Hall
    22. Marty McKenzie
    23. David Havili