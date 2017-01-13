2017 Super Rugby ladder predictions and potential XVs: 18th – 10th

Every avid fan of rugby has seen the constant news outlets posting of new signings, new goals and new motivation for the upcoming 2017 Super Rugby season.
In the following two articles I will delve into the prospects of the 18 teams and offer what I believe to be an informed predicted finishing position as well as a match-day squad that will be intent on challenging for the coveted trophy.
Kings
The Kings return for their second consecutive and third overall season of Super Rugby and this time they’re bringing a vastly different squad with them.
Their rotation of players has been ridiculous to the point where it’s hard to tell that it’s the same team, but that’s not necessarily bad news.
Joining their ranks are the impressive Ross Geldenhuys and Waylon Murray, two players with a stack of experience that can respectively bolster the front row and midfield backs.
This will be entirely needed however, as the Kings will be without two of their standouts from 2016; Edgar Marutlulle who joins the Bulls and Lukhanyo Am who joins the Sharks.
It’s hard to see this motley crew get off the bottom of the ladder, but stranger things have happened.
Predicted finish: 18th
Potential XV
1. Schalk Ferreira
2. Martin Bezuidenhout
3. Schalk van der Merwe
4. Wandile Putuma
5. Irne Herbst
6. Thembelani Bholi
7. Chris Cloete
8. CJ Velleman
9. Ricky Schroeder
10. Lionel Cronje
11. Wandile Mjekevu
12. Waylon Murray
13. Johann Tromp
14. Siyanda Grey
15. Chrysander Botha
16. Mike Willemse
17. Ross Geldenhuys
18. Chris Heiberg
19. Sintu Manjezi
20. Stefan Willemse
21. James Hall
22. Pieter-Steyn de Wet
23. Malcolm Jaer
Cheetahs
Barely edging out the men from Port Elizabeth are the Cheetahs. The South African version of the Force; the Cheetahs have had one good season in the last five years that probably gives the die hard fans a sniff of a chance, but you’d be wise to write off this outfit as a title contender.
The loss of Lood de Jager and Willie Britz will be noted and the injury to captain and recent Springbok Francois Venter will make the start of the season a tough one.
Predicted finish: 17th
Potential XV:
1. Ox Nche
2. Torsten Van Jaarsveld
3. Aranos Coetzee
4. Carl Wegner
5. Francois Uys
6. Uzair Cassiem
7. Oupa Mohoje
8. Boom Prinsloo
9. Shaun Venter
10. Ryno Eksteen
11. Rayno Benjamin
12. Michael van der Spuy
13. Francois Venter
14. Raymond Rhule
15. Clayton Blommetjies
16. Jacques du Toit
17. Tom Botha
18. Charles Marais
19. Armandt Koster
20. Paul Schoeman
21. Tian Meyer
22. Niel Marais
23. Sergeal Petersen
Sunwolves
Arguments can be fought with faith or facts, and if it were any more of the former, I’d have the Sunwolves tipped to place higher this year.
The Sunwolves, much like the Kings, have shown a massive upheaval of personnel, however the team looks much better for it.
A direct comparison between the Sunwolves squad and the Japanese side that just featured in the end of year internationals will highlight a lot of names listed on both sheets, which bodes will for the competition’s sole Asian entrant.
The departure of Tusi Pisi and Akihito Yamada will be felt, but it’s the signing of players like Fumiaka Tanaka and Fenki Fukuoka that should instil their fans with faith. Expect vast improvement from this side.
Predicted finish: 16th
Potential XV:
1. Koki Yamamoto
2. Shota Horie
3. Heiichiro Ito
4. Kyosuke Kajikawa
5. Uwe Helu
6. Shuhei Matsuhashi
7. Ed Quirk
8. Willie Britz
9. Fumiaka Tanaka
10. Yu Tamura
11. Kenki Fukuoka
12. Harumichi Tatekewa
13. Timothy Lafaele
14. Kotaro Matsushima
15. Riaan Viljoen
16. Takeshi Hino
17. Keita Inagaki
18. Masataka Mikami
19. Liaki Moli
20. Malgene Ilaua
21. Keisuke Uchida
22. Hikaru Tamura
23. Derek Carpenter
Force
If you were hoping that a couple of Western Australians could force their way into the finals considerations you’d be misguided, but no one could question your optimism and allegiance.
What’s going on over there? Dave Wessells has stepped in as the new head coach and the players seem to be adapting well. The coach can only do so much though.
The backline will have its hands full adjusting given every bracketed centre of 2016 except for Luke Burton and Bill Meakes has headed overseas, so there will be some expectation to perform for the NRL imports Curtis Rona and Chance Peni.
The inclusion of Tatafu Polota-Nau and Isa Naisarani will add some size, but the team looks to be relying more on individual efforts rather than combining well as a team.
Predicted finish: 15th
Potential XV
1. Pek Cowan
2. Heath Tessmann
3. Tetera Faulkner
4. Adam Coleman
5. Ross Haylett-Petty
6. Angus Cottrell
7. Matt Hodgson
8. Ben McCalman
9. Ryan Louwrens
10. Jono Lance
11. Luke Morahan
12. Billy Meakes
13. Chance Peni
14. Semisi Masirewa
15. Dane Haylett-Petty
16. Tatafu Polota-Nau
17. Ben Daley
18. Francois van Wyk
19. Richie Arnold
20. Isi Naisarani
21. Ian Prior
22. Luke Burton
23. Robbie Coleman
Jaguares
The Jaguares’ debut season finished nowhere near the lofty heights that certain pundits had them pinned for, but having seen their 2016 season, how much has the expectation altered?
The team boasts so many international players it’s hard to believe they’re not an automatic finals contender, but last year did nothing to help their cause.
Perhaps most damning for our South American newcomers is that even when the squad got together for the Pumas they couldn’t gel together for any longer, nor play any better, than they usually would.
They’ve kept the majority of their squad and now that the finer details of the competition have been experienced first hand, the team should be all the more prepared for an even tougher season.
Predicted finish: 14th
Potential XV
1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
2. Agustin Creevy
3. Ramiro Herrera
4. Matias Alemanno
5. Tomas Lavanini
6. Pablo Matera
7. Juan Manuel Lequizamon
8. Facunda Isa
9. Martin Landajo
10. Nicolas Sanchez
11. Manuel Montero
12. Juan Martin Hernandez
13. Matias Orlando
14. Santiago Cordero
15. Joaquin Tuculet
16. Julian Montoya
17. Lucas Noguera Paz
18. Santiago Garcia Botta
19. Guido Petti
20. Javier Ortega Desio
21. Felipe Ezcurra
22. Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias
23. Gabriel Ascarate
Rebels
The Melbourne Rebels are a side that I always instill more faith in at the start of the season than I probably should.
Is 2017 going to be any different? They have a few nice recruits in Amanaki Mafi, Dominic Day and Ben Volavola, but again, I think they’d be better suited to rely on the continued improvement of Lopeti Timani, Reece Hodge, Nic Stirzaker and their solid, but underrated front row.
I want the best for this team, but I can’t see 2017 being their breakout year either.
Predicted finish: 13th
Potential XV
1. Toby Smith
2. James Hanson
3. Laurie Weekes
4. Dominic Day
5. Lopeti Timani
6. Sean McMahon
7. Jordy Reid
8. Amanaki Mafi
9. Nic Stirzaker
10. Jack Debreczeni
11. Marika Koroibete
12. Mitch Inman
13. Sione Tuipulotu
14. Sefanaia Naivalu
15. Reece Hodge
16. Pat Leafa
17. Cruze Ah-Nau
18. Tim Metcher
19. Culum Retallick
20. Colby Fainga’a
21. Ben Meehan
22. Jackson Garden-Bachop
23. Tom English
Stormers
The Stormers have had some financial struggles to shuffle through, but the squad is there to make a push.
Adding in Dan Kriel is a benefit, but the loss of Vincent Koch, Schalk Burger and Nic Groom will be hard to cover.
Their 2016 season was marred by a heavy rotation in the No.10 jersey caused by injury, as well as several backs like Damian de Allende, Juan de Jongh and Seabelo Senatla being absent through patches due to injury and sevens duties.
A handful of players have left the team only to join other South African franchises, so whether it was a monetary or environment decision will be telling of how the Stormers might perform.
Predicted finish: 12th
Potential XV
1. Alistair Vermaak
2. Bongi Mbonambi
3. Frans Malherbe
4. Eben Etzebeth
5. Pieter-Steph du Toit
6. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
7. Siya Kolisi
8. Nizaam Carr
9. Jano Vermaak
10. Robert du Preez
11. Seabelo Senatla
12. Damian de Allende
13. Huw Jones
14. Leolin Zas
15. Cheslin Kolbe
16. Scarra Ntubeni
17. Oli Kebble
18. JP Smith
19. JD Schnickerling
20. Rynhardt Elstadt
21. Louis Schreuder
22. Jean-Luc du Plessis
23. Juan de Jongh
Reds
The Reds’ re-signing of Quade Cooper will be telling of how their season transpires. It’s hard to think of a time where the forward pack has had this much depth and experience, and the signings of Stephen Moore, George Smith and Scott Higginbotham do a lot to strengthen that claim.
That means the platform for the backs will be looking a lot more set in 2017, but do the Reds have the cattle to finish off enough tries to be competitive?
Cooper and Samu Kerevi have the skill, Izaia Perese and Karmichael Hunt have the promise, but there’s a lot of young players in the squad that are still in the early phases of their rugby development. I think there could be one more year of building for this side.
Predicted finish: 11th
Potential XV
1. James Slipper
2. Stephen Moore
3. Sam Talakai
4. Kane Douglas
5. Rob Simmons
6. Hendrik Tui
7. George Smith
8. Scott Higginbotham
9. Nick Frisby
10. Quade Cooper
11. Eto Nabuli
12. Duncan Paia’aua
13. Samu Kerevi
14. Izaia Perese
15. Karmichael Hunt
16. Andrew Ready
17. Sef Fa’agase
18. Taniela Tupou
19. Lukhan Tui
20. Michael Gunn
21. James Tuttle
22. Campbell Magnay
23. Chris Feauai-Sautia
Crusaders
This might be seen as blasphemous depending on what side of the ditch you reside on, but the Crusaders squad isn’t striking the fear into me that it ordinarily would.
While they can field quite a dangerous starting team, the depth doesn’t extend as far as that of their compatriots’.
They have the least experienced halves combo in the New Zealand conference and after losing two standouts in Johnny McNicholl and Nemani Nadolo on the wing, the pressure will be on new recruit Digby Ioane to lift to his 2011 form.
The area that excites me the most is the centres, where Ryan Crotty, Seta Tamanivalu and David Havili have a huge opportunity to set the competition alight. New coach Scott Robertson will be praying for as few injuries as possible.
Predicted finish: 10th
Potential XV
1. Joe Moody
2. Codie Taylor
3. Owen Franks
4. Scott Barrett
5. Sam Whitelock
6. Jordan Taufua
7. Matt Todd
8. Kieran Read
9. Mitchell Drummond
10. Richie Mo’unga
11. Digby Ioane
12. Ryan Crotty
13. Seta Tamanivalu
14. Jone Macilai-Tori
15. Israel Dagg
16. Ben Funnell
17. Wyatt Crockett
18. Michael Alaalatoa
19. Luke Romano
20. Peter Samu
21. Bryn Hall
22. Marty McKenzie
23. David Havili
THE ROAR ON