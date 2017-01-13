Australia vs Pakistan: 1st ODI cricket live scores, blog

Pakistan will look to overturn a poor run of results on their tour of Australia when the two sides meet in the first of five ODIs at the Gabba in Brisbane. Follow the live scores & blog of this first ODI on Friday from 2:20pm AEDT.
Ranked eighth in the ICC ODI Rankings, Pakistan could have their mind on direct World Cup qualification when they take on Australia in this opening game of the competition.
According to the latest ICC rules for the 2019 World Cup qualifications, the top eight sides in that ICC chart get a direct spot in the tournament while the remaining four teams in that list will need to fight for the final two spots along with six other qualifiers from the lower divisions.
As things stand, Pakistan’s 89 rating points are just three ahead of West Indies’ 86 and a 5-0 defeat in this series will see them another point. West Indies play South Africa in an ODI series later this year while there’s one between Pakistan and West Indies in the Caribbean as well that could well decide the final top eight.
Pakistan will know how tough it could get to make a comeback if they disintegrate in the very first game without a fight and that’s something coach Mickey Arthur will well beware of.
Australia go into the game with a few changes to their line-up; most notably they have dropped Aaron Finch and George Bailey for poor form, which allows Chris Lynn a chance to make his ODI debut. Lynn’s recent Big Bash League form demanded his selection in the ODI setup and he now has a chance to play his natural game according to skipper Steven Smith.
The other player who will feature in his maiden ODI is fast bowler Billy Stanlake who forms a part of the four-pronged pace attack for the hosts. Josh Hazlewood has been rested for this game while there is no place for leg-spinner Adam Zampa as Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell are expected to share the slow bowling attack.
Pakistan’s hand has been forced by the return home of Mohammad Irfan and Sarfaraz Ahmed due to personal reasons but it also opens up an opportunity for Mohammad Hafeez to slot right back into the side. Mohammad Rizwan will be keeping wickets as a result.
The onus will, as a result, be on captain Azhar Ali, who is coming off some excellent scores in the long-form but has shown his struggles in ODI cricket. Can Pakistan try and upset the world champions in their own backyard?
3:19pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:19pm | ! Report
Mohammad Hafeez had been recalled back into the attack and concedes three singles off his first of the spell.
3/65 in 12.
3:18pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:18pm | ! Report
3:19pm
Jason Hosken said | 3:19pm | ! Report
3:16pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:16pm | ! Report
A decent first over from Wasim. Just a single off it for Head before Marsh defends out the remaining one.
Wasim will change his pace a little, turn them a little and look to get his wickets off the quicker one at times. No extravagance. Just good lines and lengths.
3/62 in 11.
3:13pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Imad Wasim takes up the attack. Bowls a lot in T20 cricket around the world and has been a largely successful, opening spin bowler as well.
3:11pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:11pm | ! Report
Interesting first Powerplay. Three wickets, two of them rather enormous and yet, 61 runs scored.
3:10pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:10pm | ! Report
Mitchell Marsh has walked out at five but Head had crossed over and has added a couple more boundaries to his account. Easily done too.
Fullish from Hasan and Head drills it through the covers and then when he pulls it back a tad, allows the batsman that width he so likes. Punches it through point for another four.
A dot and a single to round off the first Powerplay.
3/61 in 10.
3:10pm
Jason Hosken said | 3:10pm | ! Report
3:13pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:13pm | ! Report
