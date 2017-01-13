Highlights: Reds stun Melbourne City 2-1

Adelaide United have stunned Melbourne City 2-1 in their A-League clash at Coopers Stadium, courtesy of a dramatic 87th-minute goal by young substitute Mark Ochieng.

The Reds were forced to come from behind on Thursday night after Bruno Fornaroli opened the scoring in just the fourth minute.

It was just the defending champions’ second win of the season and a less-than-ideal return to Coopers Stadium for former Adelaide assistant and interim City coach Michael Valkanis.

It was a pulsating opening and the Reds thought they had broken the deadlock inside two minutes when Sergio Cirio found the net following a cross from Ben Garuccio, but it was questionably ruled out for offside.

Just two minutes later, Adelaide hearts sank again when two of their former players combined to set up Fornaroli for the opener.

Ruon Tongyik played Bruce Kamau in behind United’s defence and the winger squared the ball for the City skipper who made no mistake from close range.

The Reds did grab an equaliser shortly after when Dylan McGowan rose highest to head in a well-delivered free kick from the right from Isaias.

On the half-hour, United almost took the lead when Michael Jakobsen was robbed in defence by Ryan Kitto, but the young Adelaide flyer couldn’t direct a shot on target with only keeper Dean Bouzanis to beat.

City found the net for a second time when Nicolas Colazo rounded Eugene Galekovic and put the ball in but it also was controversially ruled out for offside.

In the dying seconds of the first half, the home side had another great chance when Isaias supplied Cirio with a defence-splitting pass, but the Spaniard couldn’t find a way past Bouzanis.

Both sides found it difficult to carve out clear-cut chances early in the second half but, as time wore on, City imposed their dominance.

Kamau had a powerful shot from a tight angle saved by Galekovic on 72 minutes before Ivan Franjic blazed over from similar range.

Substitute Fernando Brandan was lively after his introduction and was causing the Reds’ defence all sorts of problems on the left.

But United had the last say with Ochieng netting the winner in the 87th minute, five minutes after being introduced to the action.

Midfielder James Holland found substitute Sergi Guardiola out wide who released Ochieng with a sublime first-time volleyed pass.

Ochieng raced through the City half with just Bouzanis to beat, and made no mistake slotting his shot into the top corner.

There were more than a few anxious moments in the final stages but United held on for maximum points.