Johanna Konta vs Agniezska Radwanska: Sydney International women’s singles final live scores, blog

It’s final time at the Sydney International, and what better way to prepare for the viewing excitement that is the Australian Open than sitting back, relaxing, and watching Johanna Konta and Agnieszka Radwanska battle for Sydney’s crown! Join The Roar for live coverage of the match from 6:30pm AEDT.

Sydney-born Englishwoman Johanna Konta has enjoyed plenty of success down under, kick-starting her career in last year’s open by reaching the semi-finals.

And her Sydney International campaign so far has set her up perfectly for another sustained run at a maiden Grand Slam title, dispatching an in-form Eugenie Bouchard in a straight-sets rout to reach the last two.

Before that, she also knocked over Australians Arina Rodionova and Daria Gavrilova, her Gavrilova triumph particularly impressive as she wiped the current world No.25 off the court with apparent ease.

Her opponent, 27-year old Pole Radwanska, is one of the most successful women’s players in recent history without a Grand Slam title to her name. Despite an impressive 20 WTA titles under her belt, the world No.3’s only Grand Slam final to date occurred at Wimbledon in 2012.

She’s no doubt an impressive player, with a wide array of shots at her disposal and robot-like levels of accuracy and consistency, but up against the big names of the world tennis scene, she can tend to be bullied, with her 6-0, 6-4 defeat to Serena Williams at the 2016 Australian Open a perfect example.

It’s the build-up tournaments where Radwanska dominates the tennis scene, and like her British opponent, she hasn’t dropped a set en route to the decider, and only 15 games in her three lead-up matches. And she’s played some spectacular tennis along the way, too.

Prediction

Radwanska is the higher seed and bigger name, and knocked over Konta in straight sets the last time they played, the final of the China Open. But Konta brings out her best in the land down under, and with a (sort of) home crowd behind her back, she should emerge triumphant in a close one.

Konta in 3 sets.

With the Australian Open just 3 days away, both women will relish one last opportunity to test out new strategies, iron out minor kinks and, most importantly, get some more competitive tennis under their belts before a tournament in which they are both expected to perform well.

Can the Aussie-cum-Pommie celebrate her return to her hometown Sydney with a second WTA title? Or will it be the more highly fancied Eastern European who takes the points?

Join in with me here on The Roar from 6:30pm AEDT for live scores, coverage and analysis, and don’t forget to leave your own thoughts in the comments section below.