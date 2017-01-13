Kokkinakis withdraws from singles at Australian Open

Local young gun Thanasi Kokkinakis has withdrawn from the men’s singles in this year’s Australian Open.

The 20-year-old has struggled with injuries during the past 15 months and was a late withdrawal from the Sydney International with an abdominal strain.

It is unclear whether he will play in the doubles when the Open starts at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Kokkinakis had been poised to make a long-awaited singles comeback after enduring shoulder, pectoral and groin injuries.

Tournament director Craig Tilley on Friday said Kokkinakis would be replaced by a “lucky loser” from the qualifying draw.

The ATP event at Indian Wells in March appears the next most likely tournament for Kokkinakis to re-launch his career.