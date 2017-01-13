Melbourne Victory vs Brisbane Roar: A-League live scores, blog

 
By Joshua Thomas

    Melb Victory V Brisbane

    MELBOURNE RECTANGULAR STADIUM, MELBOURNE, VIC, 13 JANUARY 2017

    		  
    Melbourne Victory will be looking to secure a sixth straight win tonight when they welcome Brisbane Roar to AAMI Park. Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT for all of the action.

    The Victory secured a fifth consecutive win last week as they cooly dispatched of Adelaide United 2-0.

    A first-half strike to the in-form James Troisi and a 68th minute header to the A-League’s most prolific goal scorer Besart Berisha securing the win over bottom-of-the-table United.

    Sitting second on the ladder, seven points behind table-topping Sydney FC but with a game in hand, the Victory will be looking to keep their title push going with another win to extend their streak.

    It has been a turbulent season so far for the Roar who though currently sitting fourth enter this clash on the back of two losses.

    Last week’s dramatic 3-2 loss to Newcastle Jets at home adding to the pain of the previous week’s 2-0 loss to the Sky Blues.

    While current form may be an issue, there’s no doubting the quality of the Brisbane side with striker Jamie Maclaren netting five goals from nine games and the Brisbane defence so far conceding just 17 goals – the third lowest in the league.

    The Victory’s search for a sixth straight win has been hampered with the one match suspension handed to Alan Baro. In his place however Max Beister, Rashid Mahazi and Stefan Nigro have all been promoted into the squad.

    Though Brett Holman remains sidelined for the Roar, they have no new absentees and are bolstered by the promotions of Nathan Konstandopoulos and Nick D’Agostino.

    Prediction
    At home and riding high, it’s hard not to see the Victory securing the win. Brisbane’s current form doesn’t suggest anything but a Melbourne win, but if the Roar do show up they could well hold on for a draw. But enough fence sitting, I’m going with a 2-1 win to the Victory.

    So can the Victory go six in a row or can the Roar bounce back to form with an upset? Join us on The Roar from 7:50pm AEDT to find out as Melbourne Victory play host to Brisbane Roar.

