Mixed news for Aussies in Australian Open draw

Nick Kyrgios has a great chance of making it through the opening week of the Australian Open. (Photo: AFP)

Australian tennis player Thanasi Kokkinakis has been forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to injury.

The news put a dampener on the announcement of the singles draw for both the men and women.

Number two seed Serena Williams received one of the toughest draws on the women’s side with a first round match-up against Belinda Bencic as well as drawing Lucie Safarova in her section.

It was good news for 16-year-old Australian Destanee Aiava who will play a qualifier first up. If she gets through that her second round opponent is likely to be 29th seed Monica Puig.

The out of form Samantha Stosur faces a tough first round match-up against Heather Watson.

On the men’s side Novak Djokovic also has a less than easy start against Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

Australian Nick Kyrgios was seeded 14th and faces Portugal’s Gastao Elias first up, while Bernard Tomic has drawn the experienced Thomas Bellucci.

17-year-old wildcard entrant Alex De Minaur will experience his first grand slam match against another experienced campaigner in Austrian Gerald Melzer.



Women’s Draw 1st round matches (Top 10 Seeded players)

(1) Angelique Kerber vs Lesia Tsurenko

(2) Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic

(3) Agnieszka Radwanska vs Tsvetana Pironkova

(4) Simona Halep vs Shelby Rogers

(5) Karolina Pliskova vs Sara Sorribes Tormo

(6) Dominika Cibulkova vs Denisa Allertova

(7) Garbine Murguruza vs Marina Erakovic

(8) Svetlana Kuznetsova vs Marian Duque-Marino

(9) Johana Konta vs Kristen Flipkens

(10) Carla Suarez Navarro vs Jana Cepelova

Australian women 1st Round matches

Ash Barty vs Annika Beck

Destanee Aiava vs Qualifer

Jaimee Fourlis vs Anna Tatishvili

Daria Gavrilova vs Naomi Broady

Samantha Stosur vs Heather Watson

Arina Rodionova vs Caroline Wozniacki

Lizette Cabrera vs Fonna Vekic



Men’s Draw 1st round matches (Top 10 Seeded players)

(1) Andy Murray vs Illya Marchenko

(2) Novak Djokovic vs Fernando Verdasco

(3) Milos Raonic vs Dustin Brown

(4) Stan Wawrinka vs Martin Klizan

(5) Kei Nishikori vs Andrey Kuznetsov

(6) Gael Monfils vs Jiri Vasely

(7) Marin Cilic vs Jerzy Janowicz

(8) Dominic Thiem vs Jan-Lennard Struff

(9) Rafael Nadal vs Florian Mayer

(10) Tomas Berdych vs Qualifier



Australian men 1st round matches



Alex De Minaur vs Gerald Melzer

James Duckworth vs Paolo Lorenzi

Sam Groth vs Steve Darcis

Jordan Thompson vs Joao Sousa

Andrew Whittington vs Adam Pavlasek

Chris O’Connell vs Grigor Dimitrov

Nick Kyrgios vs Gastao Elias

Bernard Tomic vs Thomaz Bellucci

Omar Jasika vs David Ferrer

The full single draws are available here.