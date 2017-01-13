New Zealand Breakers vs Sydney Kings: NBL live scores

The New Zealand Breakers will be desperate to break a cold streak and keep their season alive when they host the struggling Sydney Kings in Round 15 of the NBL. Join The Roar for live scores of the match from 5:30pm (AEDT).

The Breakers have lost three on the trot and were absolutely hammered in their last meeting against the Adelaide 36ers, with the run leaving them sitting bottom of the table.

While the Breakers have had a tumultuous time off the court, picking up injuries left, right and centre including to star guard Corey Webster, their offence hasn’t clicked and their defence has only performed at a very inconsistent level.

That was prominent last weekend when they were absolutely thumped by the Adelaide 36ers, conceding 113 points. That followed up a loss to the cagey Cairns Taipans, where they only scored 63.

Simply put, nothing is working on a level the Breakers need it too for a long enough time period, and it’s showing on the ladder where they have won just eight from 20 games and sit last.

The Kings, on the other hand were world beaters during the first half of the season but things are unravelling at a rather concerning rate.

For the first time this season they find themselves on the outside of the top four and struggling to keep up with the pack who are flying ahead.

Spots for finals are starting to get very tight and the Kings, who looked like a sure thing a fortnight ago have now lost five of their last six.

Adding to the Kings issues, star forward Brad Newley has been rubbed out through injury and is unlikely to return anytime soon, meaning reversing a winning drought is going to be a lot easier said than done for Andrew Gaze’s men.

The season series between the sides currently has the Kings up 2-0 with a 19 point for and against advantage. With the Kings slide down the ladder, it means if the Breakers can somehow rescue their season the Kings are one of the teams they could be very close to on record.

That, in short makes the next two games between the clubs incredibly important remembering if records are tied, the winner of the series gets the higher spot on the ladder – a potential finals berth.

Prediction

Like it was last time these teams met, this could be a very scrappy match. The Kings offence has been stuttering and if it’s ever going to get going, this looks to be the time.

However, on the road and with the Breakers new imports starting to get adjusted to the system, the Kings inconsistency will shine through and not allow them to get what would be a huge victory.

Breakers by 6.

