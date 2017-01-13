New Zealand vs Bangladesh: International cricket, 1st Test – Day 2 live scores

It was a rainy start to the first Test in Wellington, but Bangladesh ensured the play that we did get would include plenty of action as they took the incentive against New Zealand, who are still favourites for victory. Join The Roar for live scores of Day 2 at the Basin Reserve from 8am (AEDT).

With only 40.2 overs played on the first day of the two-match series thanks to rain and bad light, Bangladesh put themselves in a solid, aggressive position, yet one that leaves them extremely vulnerable.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, wih the pitch offering plenty for the bowlers – the Tigers approach was to fight fire with fire though particularly from Tamim Iqbal and Mominul Haque who got to stumps not out.

At one point, with Bangladesh on 37, Iqbal had 36 of the runs at better than a run-a-ball, with the opener eventually dismissed for 56 from just 50 balls in an innings that included 11 boundaries.

Before a long delay intervened, it was Haque, joined at the crease by the experienced all-rounder Mahmudullah, with the pair putting on 85 for the third wicket.

New Zealand’s decision to bowl first was looking a little shaky by that point, with Haque slowing up after the delay and reaching stumps on 64 from 110 balls, eventually joined by Shakib Al Hasan who also got to stumps, having scored five runs.

Bangladesh ended the day’s play on 3 for 154 and in a very solid position, with New Zealand’s bowlers still searching for consistency as the match heads into the second day.

Trent Boult was absolutely taken to the cleaners during his first spell, but Tim Southee and Colin de Grandhomme were both going at over four runs per over by the end of play, Neil Wagner being the pick of the bowlers and grabbing a wicket for himself.

Day 2 Prediction

Bangladesh clearly showed exactly what their intent will be throughout this series, getting things off to a blistering start.

The attacking ways, especially now that time has been lost to rain looks to be the best way for the Tigers to get the upper hand in this match, especially on a pitch that appears to be playing relatively well.

New Zealand will need to hit back today and after an initial onslaught, the wicket during the final period of play shows they are well and truly in the game and will probably hit back today.

New Zealand should gain the ascendancy of the match during the second day’s play, especially if their top order starts positively.

New Zealand should gain the ascendancy of the match during the second day's play, especially if their top order starts positively.