For the sake of rugby league, send Radradra packing!

To absolutely no one’s surprise, Semi Radradra is set to walk out on rugby league at the end of the season – the only question now is; why keep him around until then?

This is a man who spent most of 2016 dragging the NRL through a pile of mud and expecting them to clean up after him.

The same man who threatened to walk out on his contract because he felt he was being ‘mistreated.’

The man who expected the NRL to change their rules in order to allow him eligibility for State of Origin having already been allowed to represent the Kangaroos.

And despite all this and more, the Parramatta Eels stood by their embattled winger and welcomed him back time and again, and for what? To be thrown to the kerb once he figured out an escape plan?

The Eels and their fans didn’t deserve to be disrespected like that, nor did the rugby league community who have had to deal with his antics for the better part of a year now.

While I completely understand the Eels’ stance and their reluctance to allow one of their prized assets to walk out early on his contract, the fact remains that doing so would be in their best interests.

Brad Arthur did a terrific job of steering a sinking ship last season and not only did he keep the club above water, he built a foundation to work off heading into 2017.

There’s no need to hang on to a player whose heart isn’t in the game and who, based on reputation, will do more harm than good to both the team and the sport.

This isn’t so much granting Semi’s wish and allowing him to move to ‘greener pastures’ at his discretion, but more to do with both the Eels and NRL standing up for themselves and taking a stance against money hungry code-hoppers.

This is a man who has held the game to ransom – demanding more while delivering less, both on and off the field.

The game will be a better place without him, so why carry around dead weight for the sake of proving a point?

Prove a bigger one by cutting him loose and showing that the game won’t tolerate selfish behaviour from players who do not appreciate what the competition and all its fans have done for them.