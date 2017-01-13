Saturday Sure Things Magic Millions Day preview

The richest raceday in Australia is Magic Millions Day and it finally arrives this Saturday at the Gold Coast, with $10 million in prizemoney up for grabs across nine races. Here is a snapshot of each race for the afternoon.

Race One (12:40): Pacific Fair Magic Millions Maiden Plate 1200m

I’m going with Mount Panorama. It’s the first time he has been in a maiden event given he has contested Stakes company at each of his ten career outings. Liked his effort behind Egyptian Symbol and he should clearly be favourite.

Dortmund was strong on debut at Canterbury and trial since has been sharp. Kotinos has the Smerdon polish and has been solid in two career outings, plus draws a soft gate for Dwayne Dunn.

But for me it is all about Mount Panorama, ahead of Dortmund, Kotinos and Sornja.

Race Two (13:15): Sky Thoroughbred Central Magic Millions Country Cup 1200m

Not a race I am thrilled about but I’ll go each way with Mishani El Lobo, a three-year-old who could have been in the Guineas but instead runs here off the back of a dominant all-the-way win at Murwillumbah. Draws wide, but the price is right.

Irish Constabulary is flying low at the moment. Slow tempo beat him at Warwick before chasing a hot speed and fighting on to win at the Sunny Coast. The weight and draw makes it tough but he is out to a silly price. Next best is the Bjorn Baker-trained Credit Cart Miss, who also comes through that Warwick race where the tempo was against her.

Leaning towards Mishani El Lobo, to beat Irish Constabulary, Credit Card Miss and Queen Tara.

Race Three (13:50): Magic Millions QTIS 1300m

Siegfried had confident market support when resuming at Doomben and was aided by a lovely rail-hugging ride from Lloyd, he pounced when asked for the supreme effort. That followed a couple of lovely trial efforts on this track. He draws well again and Lloyd sticks. Pepperano looks beautifully weighted given her form lines and her effort at Doomben off a let-up was full of merit. Jumbo Prince is suited over further, but has class and sprints well fresh.

Going with Siegfried, just, over Pepperano, Jumbo Prince and Madotti.

Race Four (14:25): Moet and Chandon Magic Millions Trophy 2200m

Peach from McEvoy got Col ‘N’ Lil home last time out and he remains on the mare from a soft draw. In a race with a bit of quality, I am happy to be in her corner. Boom Time has the runs on the board and the form around him from Melbourne has been outstanding. The break between runs is no worry given the stable he is in. San Telmo is a local who was ridden upside down last start and can cause an upset with a cold ride and clear running.

Confident Col ‘N’ Lil can run a beauty. She’s on top ahead of Boom Time, San Telmo and Stratum Star.

Race Five (15:00): It’s Live! Queensland Magic Millions F&M Plate 1300m

Egyptian Symbol is one of the better bets on the program. Looked to trial so well prior to the three and four-year-old race at Wyong where she started odds on and absolutely toyed with them. Draws a lovely gate here, Avdulla sticks, upside… she ticks all the boxes.

Kinshachi is an absolute ripper who never runs a bad race and should get every chance from gate one. If there is a blowout, it could be Fiftyshadesofgrey. Her work in the blinkers has really sharpened her up and she had no luck against the tempo at Canterbury.

Keen on Egyptian Symbol, over Kinshachi, Fiftyshadesofgrey and Hijack Hussy.

Race Six (15:35): Woodford Reserve Magic Millions Cup 1400m

There is real value in the shape of Testashadow. Resumes for Gary Portelli after a solid prep last time in and looks tuned up to run a huge race fresh off the back of a couple of sharp trial efforts. Panya gets the ride and she should carve over from the gate, sit near the tempo and run a beauty at odds. You have to respect the class and that lies with Lucky Hussler, who bolted up in this race last year and worked well this week at Terang, while the best of the locals is Most Important.

At a price I’ll take a chance on Testashadow, to beat Lucky Hussler, Most Important and Hopfgarten.

Race Seven (16:15) : Gold Coast Magic Millions Guineas 1400m

$7 is utter madness for Global Glamour in what looks a two-horse race. She had no luck fresh in the Nudgee which followed a high-class trial win where she won under triple wraps. I’m not worried about the gate because she will get plenty of time to balance up and press forward. She’s the dual Group 1 winner with the runs on the board, including wins of Yankee Rose and I Am A Star.

Winning Rupert is a star, no doubting that, and he does look the only other serious winning chance. But a high pressure 1400m is a different pain barrier and how much upside is left is an unknown. Too many queries to take $1.50. The knockout horse is Eckstein, who was outstanding against the older horses last Saturday over 1200m here.

Keen on Global Glamour to knock off Winning Rupert. Next best is Eckstein followed by Candika.

Race Eight (16:55): Jeep Magic Millions Classic 1200m

I want to be on a horse that will be strong at the end of 1200m and that horse, at a price, appears to be Goodfella. Loved his win at Canterbury two back before going to the BJ McLachlan where he got a mile back in the run and finished his race of with real purpose behind Ours To Keep. He can do a bit wrong, but when he puts it all together, he’ll be a very good horse.

You have to trust your eye with Houtzen and what she produced last week, though she beat nothing. Her barrier makes things difficult, but she’s the one to beat form wise.

Madeenaty is somewhat forgotten. Her Wyong win was enormous given she did a power of work on speed and it was her first run clockwise. I’d love to see her take a sit from gate one because if she kicks up, she’ll have to do too much work.

The value bet of the day is Goodfella, so cheer him home ahead of Houtzen, Madeenaty and Chauffeur.

Race Nine (17:40): Myer Magic Millions Sprint 1200m

I was hoping for a price with Target In Sight but the bookies haven’t missed him, currently sitting $4. He is an absolute bomb when produced fresh and his trials indicate he has come back in super order and he finds a lovely first up assignment here.

Hidden Pearl broke the track record when resuming off a let up at Eagle Farm but keep in mind several records were broken that day, so don’t pay too much attention to that. The win was outstanding and she should improve off that. Monsieur Gustave is also down to run in the Country Cup but if he gets a run here, he’ll run a cheeky race on speed after a strong effort last start at Stakes level behind Most Important.

I’ve landed with Target In Sight, over Hidden Pearl, Monsieur Gustave and Viddora.

Good luck and happy punting!