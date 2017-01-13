Sea Eagles reveal skipper for 2017

We suggested a better name for Hayne's home ground

Daly Cherry-Evans has been appointed Manly’s new NRL captain holding off young gun Jake Trbojevic who was named vice-captain.

Coach Trent Barrett described the pair as long-term leaders with key roles to play in a new era for the Sea Eagles.

Halfback Cherry-Evans, 27, takes over the leadership from retired skipper Jamie Lyon as the club seeks to move on following the departure of a core group of successful veterans in recent seasons.

“Daly has been a standout during our pre-season. He is a natural leader and was an obvious choice for us as our next captain,” Barrett said.

“Jake is our vice-captain and being only 22-years-old, the experience he will gain in this role alongside Daly gives us a long two long-term leaders who can take this club to where it needs to be.”

Re-signed last year to a “lifetime” deal reportedly set to net him $10 million after backing out of a deal with Gold Coast, Cherry-Evans has played 146 games for the club after debuting in the premiership-winning 2011 side.

“I really was quite surprised when Trent told me (of the captaincy),” Cherry-Evans said.

“There was such a large group of players to choose from and I’m really quite chuffed that it’s me that’s going to lead this side into really good days I believe.”

New international Trbojevic has played 47 games after debuting in 2013.