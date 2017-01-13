Thomas signs new Victory A-League deal

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Melbourne Victory goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas has moved to end any uncertainty about his immediate playing future, signing a one-year contract extension.

Thomas, who kept goal in Victory’s 2015 grand final success, entered his first A-League season as the club’s No.1 goalkeeper this year, rewarding coach Kevin Muscat with a string of fine performances.

“Lawrence has worked extremely hard over a long period to get his opportunity to be the club’s first-choice goalkeeper,” Muscat said on Thursday.

“It’s a credit to his professionalism and positive attitude that he has improved to the level he is today, and we know there’s plenty of improvement in him too.”

Thomas has signed up until the end of the 2017/18 season.

The news comes a day after Jason Geria’s contract extension with Victory until 2020.