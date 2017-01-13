Try-saver leads to epic length of field try

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

The Singapore American School have pulled off the extraordinary in a rugby sevens tournament!

Their opponents looked certain to score next to the sticks, but an incredible effort on defence prevented them from registering the 5-pointer.

The Singapore American School then went on the counter-attack passing the ball to their hot-stepping playmaker who charged up the field.

After dispatching a handful of defenders, the number 10 then put in a grubber kick to set up a stunning try for his side.