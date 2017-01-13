Wanderers won’t even draw a save: Arnold

Ever the showman, Sydney FC coach Graham Arnold is talking up his side’s chances of another derby delight in their A-League meeting with Western Sydney on Saturday night.

Arnold expects his unbeaten ladder leaders to deepen the Wanderers’ winless run in the Sydney derby into a fourth year in their Allianz Stadium meeting.

But there’s one player who he reckons won’t be part of the action; goalkeeper Danny Vukovic.

“We’ve had many games this year where Danny Vukovic hasn’t had to make a save and the same will happen on Saturday night,” Arnold said on Thursday.

“We’ve conceded seven goals in 14 games.

“We’ve got a brick wall.”

While beating his chest about Sydney’s impregnable defence, the fact remains that he does have a hole that needs filling in his back four.

Matt Jurman’s departure to South Korean club Suwon Bluewings and Seb Ryall’s injury minutes into deputising means Arnold must fill the position.

Midfielder Brandon O’Neill got the job against the Mariners and Arnold said he would also consider Aaron Calver and youth internationals George Timotheou and Patrick Flottman for the role.

“I’ve still got 48 hours to think about it,” he said on Thursday.

“I’ve got some fantastic under-20 kids … who have been waiting for their chance for a long, long time and were part of a youth team that won six trophies last year.

“We’ve got plenty of options and I’m very happy.”

Arnold reported Milos Ninkovic could be shunted back into midfield if O’Neill got the nod, with a potential structural shift on the cards.

For all the fuss about the central defender position, Arnold had another reminder for the Wanderers.

“We’re down one player suspended, they’re down two players suspended. They’ve got a couple of injuries, we’ve got one injury so we’re in good shape,” he said.

Josh Brillante is suspended for the Sky Blues, with Brendon Santalab and Artiz Borda rubbed out for Tony Popovic’s side.

Ryall will miss “a few weeks” according to Arnold after his hamstring strain.

Indeed, with so much of the attention on Sydney’s back line, Arnold was at pains to point out the match would probably depend on the other half of the field.

“Our players have a huge amount of belief in each other and the occasion,” he said.

“When you’ve got the quality in the front half of the field that we have, I think that’s the biggest reason the belief is what is like it is.

“We are very confident in our ability, very confident in what we’re doing and we expect to win the game.”