2017 Australian Open: The top five mens’ draws analysed

Always a talking point in the build up to any grand slam is the draw, and it’s no different with the 2017 Australian Open.

It could be the difference between a player going deep into a tournament, or losing the first round. Today we analyse how the Aussies and top seeds fared and look at some possible matches to look out for.

(All match ups mentioned are probable but may be dependent on results.)

Sir Andy Murray

The five-time runner up starts up against journeyman Ukranian Ilya Marchenko. A defensive baseliner, Marchenko should provide Murray with a good start to his campaign.

The two have met once before- at the Australian Open a few years ago which Murray won in straight sets.

Should Murray advance through he will likely play Yen Hsun-Lu. As an accomplished doubles player he is a strong volleyer and a great decision maker. The pair have met twice on hard court, with Murray losing their first meeting, nine years ago. A perennially dangerous player, don’t be surprised to see a tight, second round tussle.

Possible matches against Sam Querrey and John Isner follow before a possible match up with rival Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. Federer has won four of the pair’s last five meetings on hard and should both qualify so far, expect a five set epic.

Novak Djokovic

The defending champion starts against Fernando Verdasco. The Spaniard is familiar with knocking out big names early in the Australian Open, knocking out his countryman, Rafa Nadal in a five setter last year. Verdasco’s power from the baseline against Novak’s consistent speedy shots could prove for entertainment as is often the case when these two meet. Novak has a 9-4 record against Verdasco.

Denis Istomin shouldn’t prove too hard for Djokovic before Kyle Edmund puts him to the test. Djokovic has beaten the rising star twice but time with Andy Murray during off season and Davis Cup, improving his game and intensity significantly.

Then Grigor Dimitrov appears likely to be his opponent in the round of 16. Dimitrov has been up and down in the rankings but now looks as good as ever and a good start to the Australian summer has him in good stead to challenge, and even upset Djokovic.

Milos Raonic

The big serving Canadian comes to Melbourne park armed with his highest ranking ever of three under his belt and opens his account against acrobatic shot maker Dustin Brown. A dangerous start, however a straight sets win over Brown at the U.S Open last year should give him some confidence.

He will then either take on Taylor Fritz or Gilles Muller, both whose games are quite similar to his. Muller has two victories over Raonic, albeit five years ago, the most recent. Two dangerous floaters, if he can prevail, he will then likely have experienced Frenchman Gilles Simon, whom he has beaten thrice, lost to once. Simon has displayed the ability to change the tempo of the game regularly against Lucas Pouille at Brisbane and Ivo Karlovic at Kooyong, even if he lost both contests.

If Simon can manage to stay in control of the tempo for lengthened times, he may prove a nightmare. Possible match ups against rallying maestro David Ferrer and former Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal await Raonic in the fourth round and quarter-finals. Overall, Raonic has comfortably the toughest draw of the top five.

Stan Wawrinka

The former champion comes to Melbourne park after not playing his best tennis in the lead-up however a friendly fixture guarantees him not to play a top 20 player until at least the fourth round.

However, opening up against Martin Klizan whom has won two ATP 500 titles in 2016 and looks to have finally started reaching his potential will be testing.

After that he likely faces Steve Johnson, ranked 33rd. A likely match against livewire Viktor Troicki looms in the third round whom he has never lost to in seven meetings, their most recent being in Brisbane last week which Wawrinka won in straight sets.

The fourth round is where Wawrinka traditionally, when at his best, starts to lift his intensity. He will need to do so undoubtedly, playing against Nick Kyrgios. The two have split their four games between them evenly but if Wawrinka gets off to a good start, one would think he should beat Kyrgios.

Cilic and Murray loom large in the quarters and semis.

Kei Nishikori

The Japanese player opens up his 2017 Grand Slam campaign against Andrey Kuznetsov. The Russian, an inventive shot maker will likely test Kei Nishikori’s defence and fitness early. Having cramped up in the past at Melbourne, against such an opponent, would like to get the job done early.

If he survives the first hurdle he will likely take on Nicolas Almagro in the second round and possibly Albert Ramos Vinolas in the third round, who, despite beating Roger Federer in 2015 and claiming the scalps of Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Grigor Dimitrov in 2016, has only won one match at the Australian Open with five losses.

A possible match up with Roger Federer also looms. A deep run at Melbourne Park will prove he has gone up a level since his last visit here.

Overall, the draw favours Stan Wawrinka the most of these players however with him not playing great tennis will he be able to make the most of it. Raonic has announced he can become a top two player very quickly. A great time presents for him to prove this. Can the newly knighted Andy Murray make it sixth time lucky? Can Novak regain his number one ranking. And then there’s Nishikori. The top five look strong as ever this year. Comment your thoughts below