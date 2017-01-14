Behind The Barriers: Five bets for the weekend

Plein Ciel and Gallic Chieftain got the job done for us last week while Star Fest just had no luck, helped by pilot error, at Coffs Harbour.

Keep note that he is down to race on Tuesday at Taree and I’ll butter up again. Outside that, here are my five bets for the weekend.

Bet 1: Each-Way- Randwick Race 3, 5. Echo Effect:

Really talented type that resumes for Kristen Buchanan. Put together three sharp wins before being tested in the deep end when contesting the Heritage where he was caught wide no cover and ran midfield behind the above average Guard Of Honour. Looked really sharp in a trial behind the well performed Supreme Effort and at around $10, I think he will run a beauty fresh despite the draw.

Bet 2: Each-Way- Randwick Race 3, 11. Mar Nero:

Cameron Crockett has had previous success when it comes to the Highway and I think this mare is the best he has brought to town, so why she is $13 and better is baffling. Two really dominant wins from the back caught my attention before going to Orange where she just got too far back in a race dominated by those near the tempo.

Hopefully she won’t be far away from the draw, down on the minimum, and I know she will be strong late. Looks a great bet at a price for mine.

Bet 3: Place Multi- Lipari (Randwick R9)/General Truce (Flemington R5)/Rich Charm (Flemington R9)/Have Another Glass (Morphettville Parks R7):

More speculative than confident but if it jags, happy days!

Lipari was good at Canterbury last time out over 1900m and will be suited back to the mile and draws to get a suck run behind a genuine tempo.

General Truce should have bolted in down the straight two back then was in the inferior ground at the Valley. He’ll run a beauty.

Rich Charm resumed down the straight and was bloused late. Draws the right part of the track and Noonan is riding very well.

Have Another Glass is a real up and comer who bolted up at Naracoorte and looks well placed for the city debut. That multi should get odds of around $30-$35 depending on who you bet with.

Bet 4: Each-Way- Morphettville Parks Race 1, 9. Dawn Of Hope:

She doesn’t have the most impressive strike rate going around, but gee I think she is huge overs in the opener. Closed off okay last start on the course proper behind On A Dream and looks suited up in trip/down in the weights. I had her marked down single figures, nowhere near $15. Great value.

Bet 5: Win- Ipswich Race 1 , 3. Mrs Quigley:

Sharp looking filly for Stuart Kendrick who trialled in nice fashion in September on her home track the Sunny Coast. Sh was penned to debut in the first city races at Brisbane but was scratched and tipped out.

Hasn’t been seen since but despite that she’ll be winning if she shows any signs of what I saw in the trial.