Gilles Muller vs Daniel Evans: Sydney International men’s singles final live scores, blog

It’s the final professional singles match before the Australian Open, and both Gilles Muller and Daniel Evans will be looking to continue their seamless preparation for the year’s first Grand Slam as they face off for the Sydney International championship. Join The Roar from 7:30pm (AEDT) for live scores and analysis.

Only two days remain before the Australian Open kicks off, but for both Muller and Evans, this match has far more significance than a simple practice match before the more important tournament commences.

A win in Sydney would be a maiden ATP title for both players, and with Muller to turn 34 in May and Evans 27 in the same month, it’s fair to say it would be a long-awaited triumph.

Despite being consistently there and thereabouts on the world tennis scene ever since a surprise quarter-final berth at the 2008 US Open, Luxembourg-born world No.34 Muller’s silverware cabinet remains empty.

His five ATP finals to date have all ended in defeats, and over a considerable time period – the fact that American legends Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick, as well as Australian hero Lleyton Hewitt, have all bested him in finals around the world is evidence of how long he has been on the international circuit without a single triumph.

Nevertheless, his run to the Sydney International final has been impressive, downing second seed Pablo Cuevas in straight sets in the quarter-finals before stunning favourite Viktor Troicki in the semis, also in straight sets.

After being handed a nightmarish Australian Open draw, likely forcing him up against world No.3 Milos Raonic in the second round, a victory here could be the confidence boost he needs to tackle the early challenge at the Open head on.

His opponent in tonight’s clash, Englishman Daniel Evans, has also been around the tennis circuit for a while, though his most impressive achievement to date is being part of the 2015 Davis Cup-winning Great Britain team.

But Evans’ career has come along in leaps and bounds over the last nine months, notching up back-to-back third rounds appearances at last year’s Wimbledon and US Open championships, and he seems to have carried his form over into the new year.

He has had an excellent run in Sydney, besting top seed and world No.8 Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals despite conceding the opening set, before knocking over talented Russian Andrey Kuznetsov in three sets in the semis.

Like Muller, Evans will be up against it from very early on in the Australian Open, looking likely to come up against world No.7 Marin Cilic in the second round, but if his form so far in 2017 is anything to go by, he’s definitely got it in him to succeed.

Prediction

Both men have played some impressive tennis in the lead-up to this final, but Muller’s commanding performance yesterday over the highly-fancied Trocki and extra experience in finals should be enough to get him over the line.

Muller in 2 sets.

Tune into The Roar for live scores, highlights and analysis from 7:30pm (AEDT), and remember to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.