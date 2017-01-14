Gold Coast Magic Millions: Two-year-old Classic live race updates, blog

The Gold Coast Magic Millions is one of the biggest days on the Australian racing calendar, and this year is no different as the top colts and fillies from across the country go head to head in the Two-year-old Classic. Join The Roar from 4:55pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates and results.

With $2 million on the line, the race is one of the biggest in the world and punters will be looking at a very strong field.

Houtzen was the pre-race favourite during the week after an impressive four-and-a-half length win at Gold Coast just last week, but has copped barrier 21 and will have a tough run around the outside in the early goings.

The Toby Edmonds-trained filly has two big race wins to her name from as many races in the last month and looks to be the horse to beat this afternoon.

Houtzen’s biggest threat comes in the form of From Within.

Trained by Chris Waller, From Within has taken over as race favourite in at $4 coming off a superb debut run at Canterbury Park on New Year’s Eve to win by over a length at the post.

Jumping out of barrier seven won’t hurt the filly either among a strong field.

Ours To Keep and Madeenaty are both coming off wins and look to be the strongest challengers to the two favourites up front.

Madeenaty is the daughter of Exceed and Excel and comes into the race off the back of a thrilling finish at the Wyong Magic Millions in late December, making it two wins from three starts.

Ours To Keep is in fine form leading into the Magic Millions, with two wins coming off the back of an 11 week let up late in 2016.

The colt is three from three in his short career and takes a near two-length win in his last start at Eagle Farm into today’s race.

A barrier four draw will certainly help trainer Chris Munce in his bid to add to an already legendary trophy cabinet.

Gai Waterhouse has her hopes riding on Invincible Star, who picked up a stunning debut win on Melbourne Cup day last year in the Ottawa Stakes. That’ll be on to keep an eye on late in the race.

