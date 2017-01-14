Gold Coast Magic Millions: Two-year-old Classic live race updates, blog

The Gold Coast Magic Millions is one of the biggest days on the Australian racing calendar, and this year is no different as the top colts and fillies from across the country go head to head in the Two-year-old Classic. Join The Roar from 4:55pm (AEDT) for all the live race updates and results.
With $2 million on the line, the race is one of the biggest in the world and punters will be looking at a very strong field.
Houtzen was the pre-race favourite during the week after an impressive four-and-a-half length win at Gold Coast just last week, but has copped barrier 21 and will have a tough run around the outside in the early goings.
The Toby Edmonds-trained filly has two big race wins to her name from as many races in the last month and looks to be the horse to beat this afternoon.
Houtzen’s biggest threat comes in the form of From Within.
Trained by Chris Waller, From Within has taken over as race favourite in at $4 coming off a superb debut run at Canterbury Park on New Year’s Eve to win by over a length at the post.
Jumping out of barrier seven won’t hurt the filly either among a strong field.
Ours To Keep and Madeenaty are both coming off wins and look to be the strongest challengers to the two favourites up front.
Madeenaty is the daughter of Exceed and Excel and comes into the race off the back of a thrilling finish at the Wyong Magic Millions in late December, making it two wins from three starts.
Ours To Keep is in fine form leading into the Magic Millions, with two wins coming off the back of an 11 week let up late in 2016.
The colt is three from three in his short career and takes a near two-length win in his last start at Eagle Farm into today’s race.
A barrier four draw will certainly help trainer Chris Munce in his bid to add to an already legendary trophy cabinet.
Gai Waterhouse has her hopes riding on Invincible Star, who picked up a stunning debut win on Melbourne Cup day last year in the Ottawa Stakes. That’ll be on to keep an eye on late in the race.
Magic Millions 2-Year-old Classic RESULTS:
There were concerns about her barrier draw out wide in 21, but jockey Jeff Lloyd made the perfect jump, easily the best of the whole field, and that’s all she needed to get out in front as the pack tightened up around the turn.
She made a gap on the final turn as they came onto the straight and it was nothing but fresh air from there, staving off a late jump from Chauffeur who absolutely rocketed home from mid-field to finished second by less than a length.
It was tight for the final placing, but Madeenaty held on in front of Goodfella.
1. Houtzen
2. Chauffeur
3. Madeenaty
4. Goodfella
MAGIC MILLIONS 2-YEAR-OLD CLASSIC
Final horses coming in… the barriers drop and we are underway!!!
Houtzen jumps well from out wide with a bit of work to do… but she’s pushed right out in front early on!! Superb start for the favourite.
Madeenaty and Bring It Home Pop coming in the top three as they come around the back.
From Within stuck back in the middle as Houtzen and Madeenaty begin to break away from the pack around the final turn and onto the straight. The rest of the pack are coming around.
HOUTZEN IS FLYING OUT FRONT!!!
Here comes Chauffeur around the outside!! A huge blitz of pace from Chauffeur and she’s threatening. Houtzen still in the lead closing in on the final hundred metres. Can she hang on??
Chauffeur coming, Houtzen holding on… HOUTZEN TAKES IT BY HALF A LENGTH!!
What an incredible ride from Houtzen and she leads start to finish to take out the 2017 2yo Classic
The field just moving in and around the barriers as each horse settles in.
The national anthem to be sung now just before race time.
Moments away!!
SCRATCHINGS
We’ve had a handful of runners pull out late from the race. Here are all the scratchings with 4 minutes until race time. The field is now down to 16.
– Colosimo
– Tiara Star
– Imaginalthepeople
– Zukaz
– Gwapo
BETTING NEWS
Despite being out on barrier 21, Houtzen has made big movements in the bookies market today, coming in from $4.40 at second favourite and right into $3.20. She’ll be the one to watch today.
She’s passed pre-race favourite From Within who has been pushed right out from $4 at the start of the day to $4.80.
The runners are just moving around the parade ring now. The barriers should drop in around 9 minutes from now.
Som big winners in the past. Who can take the 2yo Classic in 2017?
It’s all coming together on the Gold Coast, the sun is shining as the temperatures hang around 30 degrees. The track is Good 3 and the rail is just in 1 metre.
The conditions are looking good for a stellar race when the barriers drop!!
Hello racing fans and welcome to the Gold Coast Magic Millions Two-year-old Classic!!