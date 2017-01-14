Gold Coast Magic Millions: Two-year-old Classic preview and tips

The first of the three million dollar races for two-year-olds in the year, the Gold Coast Magic Millions 2YO Classic has become one of the hottest racing events in the country, with $2 million on the line for the big race in 2017.

With all the horses being purchased in the Magic Millions yearling sales, the trainers, jockeys and horses are part of a restricted class, but that doesn’t mean it’s a trade off for 2YO talent.

The field for the 1200m race is looking strong with a tight battle up the front for pre-race favouritism, but there’s plenty of action in the middle of the pack as well.

Let’s have a look at all the ins and outs of the Magic Millions two-year-old Classic.

The Favourites

Houtzen

Houtzen was the short-priced favourite earlier in the week, but came out with a shocking barrier draw and has drifted outside From Within for favouritism. No question the filly will have to work hard from barrier 21.

Regardless, Houtzen is classy enough to challenge for the big prizemoney.

She shot out of the gates in her last start, leading all the way to win by striking four and a half lengths in blistering fashion just one week ago on the same track, sending a big message for today’s race.

Two wins from as many starts and a trial victory, all within the last month, have put her in prime position as Jeff Lloyd looks to maintain her undefeated record on top of the gun filly.

From Within

The Chris Waller-trained filly has shortened right up into race favourite after a handy barrier draw that will see her start in at barrier number seven.

A short-priced big gun coming into the race anyway, From Within had a beauty of a debut run at Canterbury Park on New Years Eve, leading from start to finish to win by over a length.

Despite her short career, she’s ran two strong winning trials earlier in December and looks to be a killer at this distance.

She’ll be very hard to beat today if jockey Glyn Schofield can jump well out of the gates and sit in second or third behind the lead for the opening 400 metres.

Ours To Keep

Following a dominant debut win at Doomben in October where he won by over four lengths and looked like a world beater being ridden by Damian Browne, Ours To Keep has continued to impress in the lead up the Millions.

An 11 week let up wasn’t going to deter him, coming back and winning its two races at the back end of December to remain undefeated from three runs.

A superb finish at Eagle Farm on New Years Eve was the icing on the cake, coming up hard on the final stretch to shoot past the field from a few lengths back and win by nearly two at the post.

He’s drawn barrier four as well so Ours To Keep will be hard to beat for Chris Munce if he can find some galloping room coming into the last hundred metres.

About The Race Track: Gold Coast Turf Club

Distance: 1200m

Prizemoney: $2,000,000

Surface: Turf

Age: 2-year-olds

Sex: No restriction

Weight: Fixed. Colts and Geldings – 57kg, Fillies – 55kg

The Roughies

Madeenaty

A debut win at Flemington back in October put Madeenaty on everyone’s radar leading into the race today, and a barrier one draw certainly hasn’t hurt those chances.

The daughter of Exceed and Excel snuck home by a head in her last start at the Wyong Magic Millions at the back end of December from barrier nine after a superb ride from Mark Zahra.

While not an outright favourite, Madeenaty is sitting in good position with some form behind her to make a result. She’ll be one to keep an eye on a few lengths back from the lead throughout the middle stages of the race.

Invincible Star

This Gai Waterhouse trained filly shot out of the gates to start her career, but has been held back a touch leading into the new year.

She was riden beautifully by Joao Moreira to a debut win at the Ottawa Stakes on Melbourne Cup day at Flemington last year, coming in over two lengths ahead of the field to announce herself on the big stage.

Since then, she’s had a couple of trials in December and has looked steady, but far from the world beater she was presented as on her first run.

A real danger horse in the field for the favourites to contend with, Invincible Star has all the tools to win but might be pushing a bit harder from out wide in the early goings coming out of barrier 16.

Champ Elect

Champ Elect has snuck her way up the field in the bookies market during the week as some money starts rolling in for the underrated filly.

Two wins from two starts, both at Doomben, have her in good stead to take it away from the favourites today, but they were less than convincing wins.

Both wins were by less than a head at the post but trainer Chris Munce will still take a lot of confidence out of those results.

Starting out wide in barrier 17 isn’t ideal, but she has good power in the legs and can make it work if she can get in tight to the railing early in the race.

What are the odds?

As mentioned earlier, Houtzen has been drifting after an unfavourable barrier draw at 21, putting her back to $4.40 for the win behind From Within who has firmed up at $4 in the same market.

It’s tightened up for the bookies just behind them, with Ours To Keep and Invincible Star coming in at $6.50 and $7 respectively.

Madeenaty isn’t far behind paying $8 for the win.

Falconic and Champ Elect sit at $21 each, but if you want to throw your spare change on a bolter after a few too many beers, then look no further than Gwapo coming out of barrier 19 and paying $301 for the win.

Prediction

Houtzen will be very, very tough to beat but it will all come down to how much energy she has to give up to make it in from the outside barrier. It’ll be hard work to nestle into a good position for the final stretch, but she looks the strongest in the field.

There’s a lot of congestion at the top of the field for top three spots and it could go anywhere really.

Look for Ours To Keep and Madeenaty to charge into the placings, if not a win, on the final stretch with plenty of late race leg speed in the bank.