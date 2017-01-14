Highlights: Ahmed puts Sixers in a spin

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Legspinner Fawad Ahmed has bowled a magical spell to give Sydney Thunder the upper hand in the BBL derby against Sydney Sixers at the SCG on Saturday.

Ahmed (4-14 off four overs) tied the Sixers’ batsmen in knots with the home team managing just 9-99 rom their 20 overs, the lowest BBL score of the season, after opting to bat.

The Sixers were reasonably placed at 2-53 in the ninth over, when Ahmed triggered a collapse of 6-15.

He induced key middle-order hitters Nic Maddinson and Moises Henriques to spoon catches off mishit strokes from successive balls.

Ahmed bowled new Sixers import Colin Munro in his next over and dismissed Sean Abbott in his last.

Another Thunder import, West Indian Carlos Brathwaite (3-21) also got amongst the Sixers, with veteran Brad Haddin among his victims, while Chris Green and Shane Watson both only conceded four an over from their spells.

Opener Daniel Hughes top scored with 20 and Ben Dwarshuis finished 19 not out, but Sixers managed just six fours and a six.

Thunder must win to stay in semi-final contention, while a victory for Sixers would guarantee them a top-four spot.