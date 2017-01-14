‘Lynnsanity’ winds up but fails to deliver on ODI debut

The Brisbane Heat were carried through the season on the back of Chris Lynn. (Image: Ten Play)

Chris Lynn’s ODI debut for Australia has fizzled out with the Big Bash League sensation sent packing for just 16 in Friday’s clash against Pakistan at the Gabba.

Lynn lasted only 12 balls before he was caught behind while attempting to slog Hasan Ali, leaving Australia in a difficult spot at 3-52 after 10 overs.

The 26-year-old faced a hat-trick ball on his first delivery after David Warner and skipper Steve Smith were thwarted by Mohammad Amir in successive deliveries.

He survived, then started winding up, smashing a massive six into the grandstands two overs before his dismissal.

It was the only real highlight of Lynn’s innings and a desire for more was probably his undoing, with the wrong shot selection resulting in his dismissal.

Amir bowled full and wide and Lynn’s attempted swipe sent the ball sky high, with wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan doing well to get under it and glove a difficult catch.

Matthew Wade, who top-scored with an unbeaten 100, said he expects selectors will stick with Lynn despite failing to make an impact against Pakistan.

“He’s hitting the ball really well obviously. Lynny played well I thought,” Wade said.

“I’m not sure what the selectors will do with the team but (he’ll) be fine.

“He could have easily got in and got a big score, he looks like he’s crunching it.”

Lynn, having played five T20 internationals, was rushed into the one-day side on the back of his form for the Heat after scoring 309 runs in five BBL matches.