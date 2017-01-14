Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Stars: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

After a day off, it’s time to binge on the Big Bash with a double dose of T20 action! Following the Sydney Derby, the WACA takes centre stage with a top of the table clash as the Perth Scorchers host the Melbourne Stars. Join The Roar for live scores from 9:15pm (AEDT).

Along with their opponents tonight, the Melbourne Stars are the only team to have reached the finals of the Big Bash in each of the past five seasons.

While they are yet to claim a maiden title, consistency has been the key pillar of success for the Stars in the tournament.

However, so far in BBL06 the Stars have been uncharacteristically erratic in their contests.

After winning their opening match against the Hobart Hurricanes in comprehensive fashion, the Stars promptly dropped the next two fixtures.

Subsequently, Melbourne have rebounded to record consecutive wins against the Melbourne Renegades and the Adelaide Strikers.

In the second Victorian Derby, the Stars had no trouble dispatching their rivals cruising to a 46 run win.

Against Adelaide, the Stars looked as if they were on their way to another straightforward victory, but a middle order collapse put the team in dire straits.

Top scoring with 32, a special innings from the unlikely source of experienced paceman Ben Hilfenhaus proved to be the saving grace for Melbourne as they escaped with a two wicket win.

Although Melbourne currently sit fourth on the ladder and they have played only 5 games – while every other team has played 6 or more – the Stars find themselves in a precarious position.

The Australian limited overs side has pillaged the Melbourne line-up, helping themselves to three of the Stars biggest guns in the form of Glenn Maxwell, James Faulkner and leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

In addition to the loss of players, Melbourne also face the toughest slate of opponents to finish the season, playing against the top three teams of the competition – the Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers.

Regaining the services of new Test sensation Peter Handscomb will help ease the pain of losing their ‘Stars’ and the first game performance of left-arm spinner Liam Bowe will please both Melbourne fans and the coaching brass alike.

Nonetheless the Stars are no guarantee to compete in their sixth consecutive finals series.

On the other hand, the Perth Scorchers are almost a lock to extend their finals streak to six as they chase their third Big Bash crown.

The most successful franchise in BBL history have used a familiar formula to once again be one of the tournament favourties.

Ever consistent and perennially underrated, Michael Klinger has lead the way for the Scorchers both with the bat and with his on-field leadership. Klinger has thrived since taking over as captain after Adam Voges was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Backing up the Perth batsmen is arguably the strongest bowling line-up in the competition.

Even with the loss of paceman David Willey – who has left the Scorchers for national duty with England – Perth have a fearsome and varied attack.

Starring with a hat-trick in their last win over the Brisbane Heat, Andrew Tye leads a vastly experienced pace attack including Mitchell Johnson and new import Tim Bresnan.

With young guns Jhye Richardson and Ashton Agar rounding out the attack, Perth is arguably the best team defending a target.

Prediction

The loss of Mitch Marsh to the national team and the concussion injury to regular keeper batsman Sam Whiteman will weaken the Scorchers batting line-up tonight against the Stars.

But, home ground advantage and a miserly bowling unit should alleviate any issues Perth have with the bat.

Scorchers to hand Melbourne their third loss.

Join The Roar for live scores from 9:15pm (AEDT).