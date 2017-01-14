Shaun Marsh changes surname to “Waugh”

As the selection of the squad to India looms, Shaun Marsh has made a bold move, and changed his surname to “Waugh” in an effort to sure up his chances of being on the plane.

The move comes after his father stepped down, and Shaun failed to make the cut for the third Test against Pakistan.

“Well it wasn’t my first option”, stated Shaun Waugh, “Originally I’d actually approached Mark Waugh and asked if he’d adopt me.”

“I thought he’d be stoked, at least that way he wouldn’t be the worst cricketer in his family anymore”.

Mark Waugh has yet to comment publicly, however, long time friend and overt supporter of Waugh, Kevin Peterson has come out, making a statement to the media.

“No matter the situation, there’s no doubt Junior will pick the right team. I mean he’s never made a blunder before. His selection decisions are top class. I’ve never met a man with a better cricketing brain. I love him.”

Matt Renshaw, the man who took Shaun’s spot during injury absence, has spoken out amidst concerns of his spot.

“I’m confident in my spot. I feel that I have the support of the selectors, the Australian public, and Brett Geeves.”

There’s no word on Mitch Marsh or his surname plans, although many believe his best chance to regain his spot is to alter his last name to Starc; the smoke and mirrors approach.