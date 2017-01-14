Sydney-born Brit wins Sydney International

Johanna Konta was born at Royal North Shore hospital and raised on Sydney’s northern beaches but she will take the Sydney International title back to Britain.

“No, this will get shipped home,” Konta said, having clinically dismantled world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska 6-4 6-2 in the Sydney International final on Friday night.

And, potentially, the Australian Open crown too.

Konta sent an ominous warning to rivals in her final Open tune-up on Friday night, overwhelming Radwanska in 81 minutes.

“I can’t remember playing someone like this on that level, that consistent for the whole match,” Radwanska said.

“I couldn’t really say that I did something wrong. She was just playing amazing tennis … she was playing so aggressive from the first shot.

“I couldn’t do much. … I can’t even be angry at myself, because I think I was even playing better than yesterday.”

It capped a week of sheer dominance from Konta, who spent the first half of her life in Australia but opted against leaving her second piece of WTA silverware with Sydney-based sister Eva.

Konta failed to drop a set against Australians Arina Rodionova and Daria Gavrilova, rising Russian Daria Kasatkina, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard and Radwanska in Sydney.

Confidence will not be an issue for the 25-year-old at the season-opening grand slam – and not only because of a maiden victory over Radwanska and a $177,000 cheque.

Konta last year stormed to the Australian Open semi-finals at Melbourne Park, where eventual winner Angelique Kerber ended her run.

Konta starts her Open campaign against Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens, with Caroline Wozniacki and Dominika Cibulkova looming large in the third and fourth round.

Serena Williams, gunning for an open-era record 23rd grand slam singles title, is likely to wait in the quarter-finals.

“I knew it came out. I didn’t look,” Konta said of the Open draw.

“I know I play Tuesday.

“But I didn’t look at my opponent. It felt a bit funny to look at the next tournament while I was still very much involved here.”

Konta enhanced her reputation as one of the most-improved players on tour in Sydney, climbing to No.9 in the world rankings.

“Still a long, long way to go … how I have done here, I take it as a really positive thing and a nice reward along the way for the hard work that myself and my team have put in,” she said.

“I made it very difficult for her to do much today.

“But it’s no reflection of how the Australian Open will go, it’s no reflection how the year will go.”

Konta planned on celebrating the victory with brother-in-law Shane Mumford, a ruckman at AFL club Greater Western Sydney, and sister Eva.

“They’ll have a drink. I’ll have a Coke. Whew,” Konta said.

“I don’t like champagne. I don’t actually like much alcohol.

“I had a ham-and-cheese toastie, which was amazing.”