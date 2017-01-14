Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers: A-League live scores, blog

Can the Western Sydney Wanderers end the undefeated A-League campaign of rivals Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium? Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.

The Sydney FC juggernaut continues to gather momentum despite some notable setbacks experienced in their win over the Central Coast Mariners last week.

Despite securing a 3-2 victory, Sydney FC’s victory wasn’t without price, with Josh Brilliante (suspension) and Sebastian Ryall (injury) absent from tonight’s Sydney derby.

Throw in the transfer of Matt Jurman to the K-League and Sydney may be starting to feel the pinch of a run that appears destined to end in A-League silverware by season’s end.

The Wanderers meanwhile have failed to produce winning momentum this season. They only have the two wins next to their name but last week’s narrow defeat against Melbourne City away from home should leave fans feeling optimistic of an upset tonight.

Despite being reduced to ten men against City, the Wanderers played well, particularly in the second half, and will be quietly confident of securing a result against their in-form rivals.

It’s no surprise that the Wanderers will need Argentine marquee Nicolas Martinez to feature prominently. Martinez was dynamic in the second half against City and instigated Western Sydney’s best attacks. Without Brilliante, Ryall or Jurman, Sydney may struggle to keep tabs on Martinez, so the Wanderers have to do their best to supply the Argentine with possession in good areas.

The other key area that will determine tonight’s result is fitness. No team finishes matches stronger than Sydney FC. Graham Arnold has built a team with plenty of quality and endurance on and off the ball. Whether or not the Wanderers are able to match Sydney’s sustained intensity will be key to deciding which team earns bragging rights.

Indeed the Wanderers competed for 50 odd minutes against Sydney FC in the opening round of the A-League this season, only to lose 4-nil. From the moment Western Sydney conceded the opening goal, Sydney simply ran all over the Wanderers and this is a scenario that cannot be repeated tonight by Tony Popovic’s men.

Prediction

Sydney FC deserve to be favourites but they are not invincible. They led 2-nil against the Mariners and could have easily lost that contest after giving up their advantage. While cliché, the Wanderers have to show up with the right attitude to secure the win. If they can match Sydney FC’s intensity, they are a chance of causing the upset, particularly if Martinez is allowed to dictate terms.

Wanderers to win 1-0

Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm AEDT.