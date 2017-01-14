Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder: Big Bash League cricket live scores, blog

After a day off, it’s time to binge on the Big Bash with a double dose of T20 action! First up it’s the Sydney Sixers playing host to a resurgent Sydney Thunder in the Sydney Smash, where there is more than just bragging rights will be on the line. Join The Roar for live scores from 6:10pm (AEDT).

Riding the momentum of a final-ball six – a parting gift from English captain Eoin Morgan – against the Melbourne Stars followed by a dominant six-wicket win in Hobart against the Hurricanes, the champions of BBL05 have finally rediscovered their mojo.

Although the Thunder still sit bottom of the table, courtesy of a four-game losing streak to commence the season, the reigning premiers still have an outside chance of making the final four.

Provided a few results go their way, victories in their last two games against cross-town rivals Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers could have the Thunder vaulting a throng of teams to make the Finals.

The marquee players have led the way for the Thunder thrusting them back into relevancy.

Missing the team’s first two games, captain Shane Watson has been valuable with the ball picking up four wickets at an economy rate of just 7.1 runs per over.

While he has been slow to make his impact with the willow, Watson broke out of his batting stupor slamming 55 in his previous outing against the Hurricanes.

The two new Thunder imports have also made an immediate impact.

Making their Big Bash debuts, both Carlos Brathwaite and James Vince have slot nicely in the team replacing Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan respectively.

Although he went for plenty of runs, Brathwaite took two key wickets to stymie the momentum of the Hurricanes innings, while Vince played a strong knock opening the batting with a quick fire 44.

However, the Thunder have lost the services of gun paceman Pat Cummins after his inclusion into the Australian ODI team, who are currently playing against Pakistan.

The Thunder are not alone in losing players to national duty with the Sydney Sixers losing valuable spinner Steve O’Keefe and English batting duo Jason Roy and Sam Billings.

O’Keefe informed the Sixers that he will not partake in the remaining games of the Big Bash, choosing the red ball over the white.

Instead O’Keefe has opted to play grade cricket in the hopes of bolstering his chances for being picked in the upcoming Test series against India.

With Billings and Roy also departing the team for India, the Sixers have called on veteran batsman Michael Lumb and Kiwi T20 specialist Colin Munro to fill the void.

Yet the multiple departures have done little to ruffle the Sixers, winning their past two games against the Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades.

On both occasions opening batsman Daniel Harris has been instrumental in setting up the wins smashing 85 and 41 respectively.

Prediction

Tonight’s match has all the elements required for an instant classic. A sold out SCG with more than 40,000 fans expected? Check. Two inform teams? Check. A game with Final Four implications and rivalry between the two teams? Check, check.

As the Thunder’s title defence is on the line tonight expect a strong showing from Watson and his team.

But with the return of Jackson Bird and Nathan Lyon to the team in addition to new signing Colin Munro, the Sixers may have just enough class to claim bragging rights and snuff out the Thunder’s finals hopes.

