Verdasco holds no fears for Djokovic

Of all the opponents reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic could have drawn, Fernando Verdasco was among the very toughest.

The world No.40 had match points against Djokovic earlier this month in their semi-final meeting and has giant-killing form at Melbourne Park.

Last year, the left-handed Spaniard sent Rafael Nadal packing over five sets in a first-round upset.

But Djokovic, chasing an unprecedented seventh title at Melbourne Park, insists it’s no horror draw.

“I still haven’t had any nightmares, so I can’t call it a nightmare draw,” he said on Saturday.

“I just see it as a huge challenge. I hope I’ll be able to deliver.

“I hope I will not get to the stage where I have to defend match points.”

The only men to have beaten Verdasco in his last eight matches have been Djokovic and new world No.1 Andy Murray – both in three sets.

Apart from his strong early-season form, the Spaniard is a former semi-finalist in Melbourne, having pushed Nadal to the brink in a memorable five-set marathon in 2009.

“Fernando is a very complete player on any surface. On a given day, if things go right, he can beat really anybody on any surface,” Djokovic said.

“He has won against most of the top players. He’s not overwhelmed by the occasion of playing on centre court. He has had that experience many times.”

The marquee first-round match-up is almost certain to be on Rod Laver Arena, protecting the second seed from expected brutal heat forecast for Tuesday.

A predicted 38-degree day is likely to play havoc on the outside courts, though the roof on centre court should shelter the top seeds.

“I still don’t know a player that enjoys playing in 40 plus or 35 plus,” Djokovic said.

“It’s not easy. You come to Australia during the summertime, and the conditions can get quite challenging and extreme.

“But you prepare for that. Same for you and your opponent.”