Victory facing Berisha suspension blow

Have you seen a better free-kick in the A-League?

Want more videos? Download the Roar TV app:

Melbourne Victory will anxiously await the match review panel’s assessment of Besart Berisha’s dismissal in Friday night’s madcap 3-2 A-League win over Brisbane Roar.

Without a rescinding or a successful appeal from Berisha on grounds of an “obvious error” for the red card, the Albanian will be sidelined for the title-chasers’ biggest week of the season.

Trips to Wellington and Perth within five days await Victory, and the loss of Berisha would following his controversial send-off would be a hammer blow.

Berisha’s 58th-minute exit was the only cloud over Victory’s success – their sixth-straight A-League triumph.

Off-the-ball contact between the Albanian hitman’s arm and Brisbane defender Luke DeVere’s face appeared unbecoming but undeserving of a straight red from referee Chris Beath.

The Roar centre-half made his feelings known to Berisha but didn’t play up the incident.

However, the linesman saw a more malicious act and signalled to Beath to stop play and send Berisha off.

The furious home crowd of more than 21,000 at AAMI Park made their feelings known, booing DeVere’s every touch until the final whistle.

After the game. Victory coach Kevin Muscat revealed DeVere found him to apologise.

“Luke DeVere comes up to me after the game and he was embarrassed,” Muscat said.

“He said ‘I wasn’t making a meal of it, it was accidental and I told the referee that’.

“It was the linesman who made the decision. Bes is really unlucky.

“I haven’t come across anyone who said it was a red card.”

That included opposition coach John Aloisi.

“Do I think it was a red card? No,” the visiting coach said.

“Luke was saying to Berisha ‘watch what you’re doing’ but he wasn’t appealing for a red card

“He did not try to get anyone sent off. I think it was a poor decision.”

Aloisi also claimed the free kick scored by James Troisi used to give the hosts the lead and Berisha’s penalty – for a foul by DeVere – as two other decisions where the officials erred.

But whether they make amends for the decision is yet to be seen.

The match review panel is usually reluctant to overrule contentious decisions but can do so where there is an “obvious error”; as was the case with Newcastle defender Nigel Boogaard last year.

But Victory’s short turnaround to their next game on Tuesday night gives another problem – whether the match review panel will make a decision with enough time to take Berisha to Wellington.